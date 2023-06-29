Kaiju No. 8 chapter 89: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 89 is set to release on Friday, July 7, 2023, at 12 am JST. After an exciting return to Kaiju No. 10 and Soshiro Hoshina’s fight in the last issue, fans can’t wait to see yet another numbered kaiju fall by the wayside. Likewise, such an event occurring at the hands of Hoshina has fans even more excited.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for Kaiju No. 8 chapter 89, at the time of this article’s writing. This is typical for Shonen Jump+ series, with their fully digital publication process making it difficult to ascertain any spoiler information prior to the issue’s release.

Thankfully, fans at least have verified official release information for the upcoming issue as of this article’s writing. Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Kaiju No. 8 chapter 89, as well as speculates on what to expect from the episode.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 89 will see Hoshina struggle to rise above the “perfected” version of his Numbers weapon

Release date and time, where to read

怪獣８号【公式】 @KaijuNo8_O



This week's icon is the logo of THE FOURTH DIVISION, led by Ogata who matches ability with Kikoru's mother Hikari!

The insignia motifs a four leaf clover to bring luck to the country they serve! Chapter 89 of #KaijuNo8 will be released next Friday, July 7th!This week's icon is the logo of THE FOURTH DIVISION, led by Ogata who matches ability with Kikoru's mother Hikari!The insignia motifs a four leaf clover to bring luck to the country they serve! Chapter 89 of #KaijuNo8 will be released next Friday, July 7th!This week's icon is the logo of THE FOURTH DIVISION, led by Ogata who matches ability with Kikoru's mother Hikari!The insignia motifs a four leaf clover to bring luck to the country they serve! https://t.co/gHUKpKhdZq

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 89 is set to release at 12 am JST on Friday, July 7, 2023. For the vast majority of international fans, this translates to a Thursday morning local release window. A minority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the chapter become available Friday morning. The exact time of release varies by region and time zone.

Fans can read the issue via official sources on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. However, the lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service that grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 89 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8 AM, Thursday, July 6, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 11 AM, Thursday, July 6, 2023

British Summer Time: 4 PM, Thursday, July 6, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 5 PM, Thursday, July 6, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM, Thursday, July 6, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11 PM, Thursday, July 6, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12 AM, Friday, July 7, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 AM, Friday, July 7, 2023

Chapter 88 recap

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 88 began with Gen Narumi cementing his victory over Kaiju No. 11, while Keiji Itami remembered a conversation he had with Isao Shinomiya about Narumi. Itami essentially questions why Isao is working out despite being retired from active combat, to which he responds that he can’t look weak in front of Narumi until the young trainee becomes the real deal.

In the present, Itami tells Isao that Narumi is on his way to becoming the "real deal" as Narumi celebrates his victory and gloats to Isao before passing out. Kikoru Shinomiya is briefly seen celebrating Narumi’s victory before the perspective shifts to Chofu Airport. Here, Hoshina and No. 11 are fighting.

However, the latter is very clearly overwhelming the former with tremendous power, speed, and combat abilities. Both Hoshina and No. 10 recognize that No. 11 is an elevated or completed form of the prototype that is No. 10. The issue ends as Hoshina’s blades are broken by No. 11, leaving him and No. 10 defenseless.

What to expect (speculative)

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 89 is all but guaranteed to begin with a continued focus on Hoshina and No. 10’s battle against No. 11. This is further supported by the pattern that the Second Wave arc has taken thus far in the series with its battles, focusing on and finishing up one before moving onto the next in any capacity whatsoever.

Likewise, Hoshina’s battle is one of the last against the numbered kaiju still taking place, further supporting the idea that it will be the main focus. Kaiju No. 8 chapter 89 will likely see Hoshina and No. 10 continue to struggle against No. 11, especially with one sword down. Fans can expect a similar sort of powerup or elevated state to take place for either Hoshina or No. 10 as it did for Narumi in recent issues.

Follow along for more Kaiju No. 8 anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.

Poll : 0 votes