Kaiju No. 8 chapter 88 is set to release on Friday, June 23, 2023 at 12AM JST. With Gen Narumi’s victory over Kaiju No. 11 all but officially declared in the previous issue, fans are expecting the next release to begin focusing on other significant battles. However, it is entirely uncertain which combat will take place next.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for Kaiju No. 8 chapter 88 at the time of this article’s writing. This is typical for the Shonen Jump+ series, as their fully-digital publication process makes obtaining spoiler information in a relevant time frame prior to the issue's release difficult.

Thankfully, fans at least have verified official release information for the upcoming issue , if nothing else. Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Kaiju No. 8 chapter 88, as well as speculates on what to expect from the episode.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 88 likely to cement Narumi’s victory before shifting perspectives to other battlefields

Release date and time, where to read

This week is the logo of one of the three largest construction companies of the kaiju-prone country Japan, TOTSUKA CONSTRUCTION!

Chapter 88 of #KaijuNo8 will be released next Friday, June 23rd!

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 88 is set to release at 12 AM JST on Friday, June 23, 2023. For the vast majority of international fans, this translates to a Thursday morning local release window. However, a few international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the chapter become available on Friday morning. The exact time of release varies by region and time zone.

Fans can read the issue via official sources on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. On the other hand, the lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service that grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 88 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8 AM, Thursday, June 22, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 11 AM, Thursday, June 22, 2023

British Summer Time: 4 PM, Thursday, June 22, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 5 PM, Thursday, June 22, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM, Thursday, June 22, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11 PM, Thursday, June 22, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12 AM, Friday, June 23, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 AM, Friday, June 23, 2023

Chapter 87 recap

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 87 began with Gen Narumi continuing to land hits on Kaiju No. 11 as his eyes changed colors. Narumi then began accurately predicting No. 11’s moves, adding a warning of how none of them would work. True to his word, Narumi was able to counter everything No. 11 came up with, successfully damaging the beast further.

As No. 11 wondered what was happening, Narumi reflected on his time with mentor Isao Shinomiya, and how he was never able to surpass or impress Isao before he died. Deputy Director Keiji Itami and the scientists then discussed how Numbers Weapon #1 was putting an extraordinary load on Narumi’s cranial nerves, which could be deadly.

Meanwhile, No. 11 questioned how Narumi could read things other than electrical impulses. Narumi then explained that such a rule only applied when it was just No. 1’s powers at work, explaining that he helped the Kaiju to achieve the ability to see into the future. The issue ended as Narumi landed what appeared to be a killing blow on No. 11, albeit without the issue confirming his victory in these final moments.

What to expect (speculative)

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 88 will almost certainly begin by announcing and confirming Narumi’s victory over No. 11. Assuming this is the case, fans will likely see Narumi taken out of the fight permanently due to the aforementioned stress put on his body. Likewise, this sets up a shift in perspective to a new battle.

The most likely new-battle candidate to be featured in Kaiju No. 8 chapter 88 is that of Soshiro Hoshina versus Kaiju No. 12. With Narumi and Kikoru Shinomiya’s battles now wrapped up, all that remains is Kafka Hibino versus No. 13, Mina Ashido versus No. 14, and Hoshina versus No. 12. With this lattermost matchup being seemingly the least story impactful, it’s also likely to be the next focused on over the series’ coming issues.

Follow along for more Kaiju No. 8 anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

