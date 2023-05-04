Kaiju No. 8 chapter 86: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 86 is set to release on Friday, May 26, 2023 at 12 am JST. Since Kikoru Shinomiya having defeated Kaiju No. 15 in the previous chapter, fans are excited to see Gen Narumi step up to the plate in the upcoming release. With this set to be the first look at Narumi’s true power in the series, readers cannot wait for the next chapter.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for Kaiju No. 8 chapter 86. This is typical for Shonen Jump+ series, with their fully-digital publication process making it difficult to ascertain any spoiler information in an important time frame prior to the issue’s release. Thankfully, fans have verified official release information for the upcoming chapter.

Gen Narumi being set to step up in Kaiju No. 8 chapter 86, which will also show fans the current power benchmark

Release date and time, where to read

怪獣８号【公式】 @KaijuNo8_O

Next week is a special episode of Kaiju Showcase!



This month's icons are Commanders with their personal weapons! This week is ISAO SHINOMIYA with his Numbers Weapon FS-1002 unleashing mighty power to overcome Kaiju! Chapter 86 of #KaijuNo8 will be released on the 26th of May!Next week is a special episode of Kaiju Showcase!This month's icons are Commanders with their personal weapons! This week is ISAO SHINOMIYA with his Numbers Weapon FS-1002 unleashing mighty power to overcome Kaiju! Chapter 86 of #KaijuNo8 will be released on the 26th of May!Next week is a special episode of Kaiju Showcase!This month's icons are Commanders with their personal weapons! This week is ISAO SHINOMIYA with his Numbers Weapon FS-1002 unleashing mighty power to overcome Kaiju! https://t.co/DSzlSg43Mu

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 86 is set to release at 12 am JST on Friday, May 26, 2023. For majority of international fans, this translates to a Thursday morning local release window. A minority of international fans will instead see the chapter become available Friday morning. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

Fans can read the issue via official sources on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service which grants readers access to a series in its entirety..

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 86 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8AM, Thursday, May 25, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 11AM, Thursday, May 25, 2023

Birtish Summer Time: 4PM, Thursday, May 25, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 5PM, Thursday, May 25, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:30PM, Thursday, May 25, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11PM, Thursday, May 25, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12AM, Friday, May 26, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30AM, Friday, May 26, 2023

Chapter 85 recap

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 85 began immediately where the last issue ended, with Kikoru Shinomiya celebrating her apparent defeat of Kaiju No. 15. However, it soon became apparent that this wasn’t the case, as Kikoru and readers were taken inside No. 15’s mind. Here, fans saw No. 15 asking her “father,” No. 9, if he loves her, with No. 9 kept stringing her along on this matter to make her stronger.

Eventually, No. 9 promised to love No. 15 if she killed Kikoru Shinomiya, which is why she fought so hard. In the present, No. 15 explains how Kikoru’s dad was strict with her because he loved her, whereas her dad just wanted to make her his pawn. An image of No. 9 refusing to look at No. 15 despite being at death’s door appears in her final moments, with her death confirmed shortly thereafter.

Shinomiya comments how she can never like No. 15 on principle alone but promises to beat No. 9 up for her especially. Meanwhile, Narumi’s battle against No. 11 is seemingly becoming more unfair, prompting Shinomiya to remind her mentor that he’s up next. Shinomiya requests a display of his true strength, which Narumi begins obliging in the final panels, revealing a strange pattern on his right eye.

What to expect (speculative)

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 86 will almost certainly begin with a focus on Narumi’s fight versus No. 11, as well as how he plans to change his combat style to overcome his opponent. Fans may be teased on what the pattern in Narumi’s right eye signifies and how it helps him in combat.

What's especially more exciting is that Kaiju No. 8 chapter 86 will almost focus exclusively on Narumi, likely to result in a purely fighting issue for fans to read. While readers have been getting exciting fight scenes of late, to see what is likely the benchmark of human power in action is truly transcendent indeed.

Follow along for more Kaiju No. 8 anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes