Kaiju No. 8 chapter 85: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 85 is set to be released on Friday, April 28, 2023, at 12:00 am JST. With Shinomiya having seemingly defeated Kaiju No. 15 in the previous chapter, fans are expecting a shift in perspective to another battle. However, exactly where readers will be taken remains unknown and hard to guess considering the possibilities.

At the moment, there is no verifiable spoiler information for Kaiju No. 8 chapter 85. This is typical for Shonen Jump+ series, with the platform's fully-digital publication process making it difficult to ascertain any spoilers in a meaningful time frame. If nothing else, fans do have verified official release information for the upcoming issue.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Kaiju No. 8 chapter 85 while speculating on what to expect from it.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 85 is likely to focus on other numbered Kaiju battles, could see No. 15 still kicking

Release date and time, where to read

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 85 will be released at 12:00 am JST on Friday, April 28, 2023. This means many international fans will be able to read the issue on Thursday, April 27, 2023, locally. Meanwhile, a minority of international readers, like Japanese fans, will see the chapter become available Friday morning.

Fans can read Kaiju No. 8 chapter 85 on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services give fans the opportunity to read the first and latest three issues in a series for free. The lattermost service is subscription-based, which means readers have to pay to get access to a whole series.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 85 is set to be released at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:00 am, Thursday, April 27, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 11:00 am, Thursday, April 27, 2023

British Summer Time: 4:00 pm, Thursday, April 27, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 5:00 pm, Thursday, April 27, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Thursday, April 27, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 pm, Thursday, April 27, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 am, Friday, April 28, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Friday, April 28, 2023

Chapter 84 recap

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 84 began immediately where the last issue ended, with Kikoru Shinomiya quickly beginning her counterattack. It was revealed that Kaiju No. 15’s mind attack was working, as a young Shinomiya was seen crying over her parents’ deaths. No. 15 tried to convince this symbolic version of Shinomiya to give up, but she instead thought of Kafka and others, who she had to live for.

Reno Ichikawa, Gen Narumi, and several others also appeared in her mind as the walls of No. 15’s mental prison began to crack and shatter. Shinomiya declared herself a member of the Kaiju Defense Force, adding that she would “subjugate” No. 15 while still appearing as a younger version of herself.

Shinomiya then rushed at No. 15 and began attacking her again, while No. 15 screamed in disbelief and rejection of this new development. It was revealed that No. 15 was also fighting so that her “daddy” would be proud of her (likely referring to Kaiju No. 9). However, Shinomiya closed the distance and seemingly ended their fight once and for all as the chapter concluded.

What to expect (speculative)

Thunder Devil @ThunderTheDevil caught up with Kaiju no.8. It's solid I don't have any major negative but nothing mind blowing right It's good. The current Kikoru fight was cool and nice to see Kafka be in the spot light again. It's not something I think everyone should read but it's good caught up with Kaiju no.8. It's solid I don't have any major negative but nothing mind blowing right It's good. The current Kikoru fight was cool and nice to see Kafka be in the spot light again. It's not something I think everyone should read but it's good https://t.co/QpBJnVoCnI

While it’s possible that No. 15 will still be in fighting condition come Kaiju No. 8 chapter 85, this seems unlikely given the tone and sequence of events in the previous issue. Instead, fans are expected to see Shinomiya and Kafka briefly communicate before another battle against a numbered Kaiju is given the spotlight.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 85 could also instead focus on Leno Ichikawa, establishing where he is and what role he’ll play in this latest assault from Kaiju No. 9. In any case, readers can expect some change of scenery in the upcoming issue, with a majority of the chapter’s time likely to be spent establishing whatever developments it hones in on.

