Kaiju No. 8 chapter 84: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 84 is set to be released on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 12 am JST. While the previous issue saw the beginning of Kafka’s fight against Kaiju No. 13, it seems that the issue also witnessed the fight coming to an end in its final pages. Fans are now curious about who Kafka will face next, once the focus returns to him after Kikoru Shinomiya and others launch their counterattacks.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for Kaiju No. 8 chapter 84 at the time of this article’s writing. This is typical for Shonen Jump+ series, with their fully-digital publication process making it difficult to ascertain any spoiler information in a meaningful time frame prior to the issue’s release.

Thankfully, at least verified official release information for the upcoming issue is available as of this article’s writing.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 84 likely to focus on Shinomiya as she rages back against Kaiju No. 15

Release date and time, where to read

From April we will be giving out illustrations of Defence Force members in Numbers Weapons as icons!

From April we will be giving out illustrations of Defence Force members in Numbers Weapons as icons!

First in the series is First Division Commander GEN NARUMI in the oldest Numbers Weapon made from Kaiju No.1! Chapter 84 of #KaijuNo8 will be released next Friday, April 14th!

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 84 is set to be released at 12 am JST on Friday, April 14, 2023. For the vast majority of international fans, this translates to a Sunday morning local release window. A minority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode be released on Monday night. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

Fans can read the issue via official sources on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The first two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. Meanwhile, Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app is a paid, subscription-based service that grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 84 is set to be released at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8 am, Thursday, April 13, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 11 am, Thursday, April 13, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time: 4 pm, Thursday, April 13, 2023

Central European Time: 5 pm, Thursday, April 13, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Thursday, April 13, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Thursday, April 13, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Friday, April 14, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Friday, April 14, 2023

Chapter 83 recap

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 83 began with a flashback to a conversation between Kikoru Shinomiya and Kadka Hibino. Shinomiya asked Kafka not to save her or interfere, since she’ll defeat her enemy no matter how strong they are. Back in the present, Rin Shinonome urged Kafka Hibino to fall back, saying that they can’t afford to lose him here.

Kafka reassured Rin that he wouldn’t fall here, transforming and getting the attention of all the Kaiju on the battlefield. Meanwhile, Director General Keiji Itami said Kafka might be just what they need to get the situation under control. Kafka then surveyed the battlefield, identifying where his allies are and recognizing the strength of the enemies they’re fighting.

He then contacted Shinomiya, telling her that he won’t save her, and that he had his enemy taken care of. As the Kaiju charges at Kafka, Rin and the others get reasonably scared. However, Kafka blocks his enemy’s attack and seemingly defeats him in one hit, with all the other numbered Kaiju sensing this.

No. 15 comments on how she’ll wrap things up here and head over to Kafka, as Shinomiya is shown to be silently standing with a determined look on her face.

What to expect (speculative) in Kaiju No. 8 chapter 84

With Kafka claiming that he won’t save Shinomiya in the latest chapter, Kaiju No. 8 chapter 84 will likely see Shinomiya fight to defeat her enemy all on her own. Likewise, the chapter might exclusively focus on Shinomiya, with recent issues clearly putting her and her fight in the spotlight.

That being said, it is possible that Kaiju No. 8 chapter 84 will bounce around to other battlefields before focusing on Shinomiya. This will be particularly exciting, as it might seemingly set up the battles fans will see once Shinomiya confirms her own victory. However, this is purely speculative, with no spoiler information for the upcoming issue available as of this article’s writing.

