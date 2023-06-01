Kaiju No. 8 chapter 87: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 87 is set to be released on Friday, June 9, 2023, at 12:00 am JST. As Gen Narumi gets serious in his fight against Kaiju No. 11, he prepares for the momentous task of surpassing his mentor, Isao Shinomiya. With such a do-or-die moment at hand, fans are desperately searching anywhere and everywhere for spoilers.

Unfortunately for them, there is no verifiable spoiler information for Kaiju No. 8 chapter 87 at the moment. This is typical for Shonen Jump+ series, with their fully-digital publication process making it difficult to ascertain any spoilers in a meaningful time frame before the issue’s arrival. However, official release information for the upcoming release is now available.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Kaiju No. 8 chapter 87 while speculating on what to expect.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 87 set to see Narumi begin attempt to surpass series’ current benchmark for human strength

Release date and time, where to read

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 87 is arriving at 12:00 am JST on Friday, June 9, 2023. While most international fans will be able to read the issue on Thursday morning locally, others will see it released on Friday morning, just like Japanese readers.

Fans can read the issue using Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, and Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 87 is set to be released at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:00 am, Thursday, June 8, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 11:00 am, Thursday, June 8, 2023

British Summer Time: 4:00 pm, Thursday, June 8, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 5:00 pm, Thursday, June 8, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Thursday, June 8, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 pm, Thursday, June 8, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 am, Friday, June 9, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Friday, June 9, 2023

Chapter 86 recap

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 86 began with Gen Narumi remembering how he was never able to surpass Isao Shinomiya before his former mentor died. Meanwhile, in the present, Gen Narumi continued to evade Kaiju No. 11’s attacks as he reached his limit. Just as it seemed he was set to get an attack in, No. 11 countered, revealing it knows how No. 1 “sees the future.”

No. 11 explained that No. 1 simply reads the electrical impulses of an opponent’s nervous system to anticipate their movements. No. 11 then claimed it wouldn’t work on him, as Narumi was seemingly able to deflect the Kaiju’s attacks. He tried to use the first form of his Troop Style Bayonet Technique, but No. 11 was able to dodge and counter the attack via water.

This continued for several other attacks until No. 11 eventually revealed that it’s been given the memories of Isao Shinomiya, likewise knowing all of Narumi’s moves.

No. 11 then attacked Narumi, launching him into a wall. His torso and ribs sustained major damage. Just as it seemed Narumi’s fate was sealed, he was able to hit No. 11 with a bullet and slice its arm off while saying he was ready to surpass Isao.

What to expect (speculative)

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 87 is all but officially confirmed to continue Narumi’s fight against No. 11. While a flashback to his training with Isao may start the issue off, it’ll all be in the context of the current fight. Likewise, a return to the present should see the issue’s main focus be on Narumi and No. 11’s duel.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 87 will also likely see some sort of explanation for how Narumi is able to keep fighting despite the massive injuries sustained. What will be interesting to see is whether or not continuing to fight will come at a cost. This could create a scenario where humanity’s new strongest soldier is taken out of the fight immediately after realizing his potential.

Follow along for more Kaiju No. 8 anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

