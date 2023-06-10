Berserk fans go berserk over Dragon Slayer body pillow

Trying to coincide the idea of body pillows with anything from the gritty world of Berserk is a truly bizarre idea, but tell that to the weebs across the world. The most recent merchandise that has captured the fascination of Berserk fans is a body pillow, carved and decorated to resemble Guts' sword, the Dragon Slayer. The account for @berserkartvault recently posted on Twitter how this body pillow is back on sale.

As such, fans were delighted and immediately took to the comments to profess their love and fascination for the object. A sword and a pillow are clearly two very different kinds of objects, but the makers of the same must have known the tremendous capacity of this body pillow to make sales.

Berserk body pillow returns to stock but had never truly left fans' minds

Kentaro Miura Art ⚔ @berserkartvault

The famous bodypillow of the Dragonslayer which was previously out of stock, is now luckily up for sale again on the Prime1 website!

The brilliantly crafted design truly takes one back to the dark and gritty world of Kentaro Miura's narrative. User Kentaro Miura Art writes:

The famous bodypillow of the Dragonslayer which was previously out of stock, is now luckily up for sale again on the Prime1 website!

Following this, Kentaro Miura Art provides the link to the same, tempting users to buy the body pillow. The manga has and will continue to grow popular despite the less-than-stellar reception of the anime adaptation.

Origin of the Dragon Slayer sword in the Berserk storyline

Animated a Dragon once about 7 years ago. It's about time to give it another try. Follow to see what this Tyrant Dragon will do next with Berserk Guts Dragon Slayer Sword!

Animated a Dragon once about 7 years ago. It's about time to give it another try. Follow to see what this Tyrant Dragon will do next with Berserk Guts Dragon Slayer Sword!

Since he survived the Eclipse, Guts has used the enormous sword known as The Dragon Slayer as his go-to weapon. The Dragon Slayer can therefore harm profound astral entities since its anger has been blunted by the hatred of all the evil astral beings it has killed.

The Dragon Slayer was not used for many years before being rediscovered by Guts during a battle with an unidentified wandering apostle. The Black Swordsman uses the blade with ease and kills the apostle in two strokes, startling Godot, who had assumed the sword's weight rendered it useless as a weapon.

After that, Guts starts waging war against demonkind and uses the Dragon Slayer to great effect against bad spirits, possessed creatures, and especially apostles.

Two years later, when Guts visits Godot again, the latter notices the damage the Dragon Slayer has sustained and decides to finally reforge it. Combined with the Berserker body armor, the sword really boosts the protagonist's fighting abilities.

What fans are saying about the Dragon Slayer body pillow from the manga

Dragon-slayer ( Berserk )



Artwork made with some of my brushes available on my New Brush pack !



This is an pack with only textures brushes, very cool cool oil/canvas texturing and surfaces :)



Link in comment Dragon-slayer ( Berserk )Artwork made with some of my brushes available on my New Brush pack !This is an pack with only textures brushes, very cool cool oil/canvas texturing and surfaces :)Link in comment https://t.co/dcAXIRbC3h

The hype for the manga is at an all-time high. Some fans are desperately hitting the link in order to get a copy of the Berserk dragon slayer body pillow. Meanwhile, others are expressing regret about shipping.

Chuck Sneed @FormariusChuck



Fluffy puffy and far too mushy. Indeed, it was like a soft cloud.

The great reception of the Dragon Slayer body highlights how the fanbase for the manga has been growing strong despite its hiatus and the creator's demise as Kouji Mori attempts to get the manga back on track.

Chapter 374 of the manga is set to release at the end of June.

