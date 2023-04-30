Berserk chapter 373: Release date and time, countdown, where to read, what to expect, and more

Berserk chapter 373 is set to pick up from where its predecessor left off and hopefully delve into Guts' journey. The manga returned to circulation after a long hiatus following Kentaro Miura's untimely passing. However, Koji Mora's attempt to pick up from where the series left off set forth the beginning of a new arc.

The fact that Guts had been practicing to defeat Griffith all this time just makes things worse after the former's defeat in chapter 371.

Now that the recent Berserk break is over, things are slowly kicking into high gear from Berserk chapter 372, which showcased Casca's escape.

Berserk chapter 373 will be released on Wednesday, May 26, 2023. Following the previous Berserk chapter release schedules and using our own resources, the following timings are offered for your convenience and can be used in accordance with different time zones throughout the world.

Australia: 9:00 pm AEST on Wednesday, May 26, 2023

Philippines: 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, 2023

Japan: 8:00 pm JST on Wednesday, May 26, 2023

South Korea: 8:00 pm KST on Wednesday, May 26, 2023

US: 7:00 am EST on Wednesday, May 26, 2023

Canada: 7:00 pm NT on Wednesday, May 26, 2023

India: 4:30 pm IST on Wednesday, May 26, 2023

The only way to read the most recent issue of Berserk legally is to buy it on the Dark Horse Comics website. Both paperback and e-book versions of the books are on sale. The most recent Berserk editions can also be found at several manga-specific bookstores. Berserk chapter 373 will be published by Hakusensha in Japan.

What to expect from chapter 373?

Griffith is expected to put his new plans in motion in Berserk chapter 373. Fans are wondering whether they will even see the black swordsman in the next chapter. He might return valiantly to rescue Casca, who might find a way to defend herself and get back into action.

Griffith's ominous reaction and Zod with his murderous, disapproving reaction hint at several important events that are supposed to go down in the upcoming installment of Berserk chapter 373. The Helix Tree might have a major role to play in it too, as it was focussed on twice in the previous chapter.

Chapter 372 recap

The soldiers have earned their victory, according to Sonia, who also said that they are all returning to their homes after promising to see everyone on the battlefield and delivering orders to kill every enemy.

The animals that posed a threat to the area along the eastern highway have all been wiped out, and the soldiers now control some territory.

Even the small number of troops stationed there wouldn't be enough to repel the monsters if they made a comeback and launched an attack.

The combat demons are powerful. With the aid of Sonia, Lord Griffith discovered a tangible touchstone that appeared to be an old ruin, and he urged Grunbeld to restore it to its former state.

All of them prepared for a daybreak departure under Lord Griffith's orders at the base of the hills. Chapter 372 came to an end with the rising light and a triumphant return.

