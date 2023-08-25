Wild Strawberry chapter 6 release date, where to read, what to expect, and more

Wild Strawberry chapter 6 is set to release on September 7, 2023. The chapter will be serialized in the bi-weekly Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ online magazine. Ire Yonemoto continues to captivate the hearts of manga enthusiasts through his intricate art style, skillfully transforming nature into a formidable adversary for humanity.

The most recent installment of the series has effectively concluded the battle sooner than anticipated, and unfortunately, readers were not able to witness the hundred percent of the Full Bloom-Saw-Tooth Flower in its entirety.

Nonetheless, the introduction of a new character from the Flower Funeral Force was a welcome development, intensifying the anticipation for the upcoming chapter.

Disclaimer: This article contains major Wild Strawberry manga spoilers.

Wild Strawberry chapter 6 release date and timings for all regions, where to read

Wild Strawberry chapter 6 will be released on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at 8:30 pm JST. Fans worldwide can read the latest chapters of the manga on the official websites of MangaPlus, Shueisha, and Viz Media. Shonen Jump+ and MangaPlus, the two popular online manga applications worldwide, will also make the chapter available in their massive libraries.

Below are the release dates and timings for Wild Strawberry chapter 6 for every region, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Thursday, September 7, 4:30 am

Central Standard Time: Thursday, September 7, 6:30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Thursday, September 7, 7:30 am

British Summer Time: Thursday, September 7, 12:30 am

Indian Standard Time: Thursday, September 7, 5 pm

Central European Summer Time: Thursday, September 7, 1:30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Thursday, September 7, 9 pm

Philippines time: Thursday, September 7, 7:30 pm

Brazil Time: Thursday, September 7, 8:30 am

Arabian Daylight Time: Thursday, September 7, 3:30 pm

Eastern European Summer Time: Thursday, September 7, 2:30 pm

Mountain Daylight Team: Thursday, September 7, 5:30 am

Wild Strawberry chapter 5 “Proof” in summation

As Kingo engaged in combat in his Jinka form, Makki observed that he seemed different. It was actually Kayano who was consumed by anger and had seized control of his body. The enigmatic girl from the Flower Funeral Force found herself backed into a corner, her Pruning Spears ability ultimately rendered ineffective against Kingo’s formidable steel-like Jinka armor.

Amidst Kingo’s continuous screams, Makki noted that he was resisting Kayano’s outburst. The street, overrun by the adhesive variant of Jinkas, trapped both the girl and Makki. Upon jumping from a significant height, Kingo effectively wiped out all the Jinkas in the vicinity, ensuring the safety of Makki and the girl.

After regaining consciousness, Kingo declared to the girl that he had finally demonstrated his non-hostile intentions, only to be met with a kick.

As the girl engaged in a debate with Kingo, urging him not to come across as arrogant, a peculiar man garbed in the uniform of the Flower Funeral Force abruptly appeared. He posed a startling question to Kingo: whether he was a human or a Jinka, leaving everyone astonished.

What to expect Wild Strawberry chapter 6 (Speculation)

Wild Strawberry chapter 6 is expected to continue from where it left off, de-mystifying who the new member of the Flower Funeral Force is. As it can be presumed that the person has been observing Kingo and his accomplice’s fight for quite some time, it can be anticipated that he is pretty much convinced that Kingo is on the side of humanity.

However, as he could lay down tests of his own, Kingo has to go through them at any cost if he wishes to join the Flower Funeral Force and find a way to save his sister.

Stay tuned for more Wild Strawberry manga news and updates as 2023 progresses.

