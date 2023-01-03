8 anime to watch if you like The Way of the Househusband

One of the most popular anime on Netflix currently is The Way of the Househusband, a series centered on ex-yakuza member Tatsu, who is now a stay-at-home husband. The series sees him focus on keeping order in his household and doing various odd jobs to buy what he can for his beloved wife, Miku.

While an incredibly unique series, The Way of the Househusband is still a part of the slice-of-life genre at its core. Similarly, there are so many great series that fans of this distinctive entry should find some entertainment in. Here are 8 anime to watch if one likes The Way of the Househusband.

Spy x Family, Hinamatsuri, and 6 other anime series fans of The Way of the Househusband should check out

1) Mob Psycho 100

Like The Way of the Househusband, Mob Psycho 100 is primarily a slice-of-life series focused on a specific group of characters. The anime also has slightly overarching plot besides focusing on this same group of characters throughout its run.

However, whereas Househusband lends itself to comedy at times, Mob Psycho 100 leans primarily into battle shonen tropes, mixing in comedy where possible but not prioritizing it. For those looking for a little more action in their comedy and slice-of-life blends, Mob Psycho 100 is a quintessential choice.

2) Back Street Girls: Gokudolls

Meanwhile, Back Street Girls: Gokudolls takes the yakuza-turned-X centric comedy of The Way of the Househusband and turns the dial up to 11. Following an unspecified major failure, yakuza underlings Kentaro, Ryo, and Kazuhiko are forced by their boss, Inugane, to either commit seppuku (suicide by disembowelment) or undergo s*x reassignment surgery and train to become idols.

Wanting to stay alive, they choose the latter, debuting as the Gokudols, Airi, Mari, and Chika. Still having the heart of yakuza members, they endure the harsh training and abuse Inugane forces upon them as they endeavor to become idols. While certainly a little more out there than Househusband, it’s just as funny, if not even more so.

3) Hinamatsuri

Hinamatsuri is different from The Way of the Househusband in the way it focuses on a current yakuza member rather than a former one. However, this is greatly to the series’ benefit when considering the overall plot and characters within. It’s regarded by many as one of the funniest yakuza slice-of-life blends out there currently.

The anime follows Yoshifumi Nitta, a mid-level yakuza member whose normal life is thrown into chaos when Hina, a girl from the future, literally drops on his head out of thin air. He reluctantly becomes her de facto father, discovering her psychokinetic powers along the way. However, her arrival starts a chain reaction of events affecting everyone in the city, sending Yoshifumi on the hilarious adventure of a lifetime.

4) Durarara!!

Durarara!! is a part interesting series that is harder to describe in a bite-sized way. Like The Way of the Househusband, Durarara!! is primarily a slice-of-life series that centers around the residents of the city of Ikebukuro. While still having comedic moments within, it leans into action more than Househusband does.

The series begins with a focus on Mikado Ryugamine, a young boy longing for the exciting life of the big city and to reunite with childhood friend Masaomi Kida. After the two meet at the train station, they explore Ikebukuro together, with Kida warning Ryugamine about the various dangers of Ikebukuro, including people and criminal organizations lurking in the city’s underbelly.

5) The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. focuses on its eponymous protagonist Kusuo Saiki, who was born with various psychic powers that include psychokinesis and teleportation. The anime follows Saiki as he navigates through hiding his powers from those at his high school while also being put in several seemingly normal scenarios in which he secretly uses his powers to manipulate outcomes.

The series is a blend of slice-of-life and comedy like The Way of the Househusband, albeit much different in subject matter. Nevertheless, the two are similar in their use of dry humor, as well as in protagonists who stand out from the crowd in different ways.

6) Horimiya

Horimiya centers on Kyoko Hori, a bright and popular high school student. This is in contrast to her classmate Izumi Miyamura, a melancholic boy who seems nerdy based on appearance. However, Hori’s perception of Miyamura is ruined when he reveals himself as a boy with numerous tattoos and piercings after accompanying Hori’s younger brother home.

The two agree to keep their true identities a secret. However, they keep on growing closer and learn more about each other as time goes on, eventually developing feelings. While much more lovey-dovey than The Way of the Househusband’s portrayal of Tatsu caring for Miku, both series are still similar in their slice-of-life approach to developing and maintaining romantic relationships.

7) I Can't Understand What My Husband is Saying

I Can't Understand What My Husband is Saying follows Kaoru and Hajime, the former being a hard-working office lady and the latter her otaku husband who works as a blogger. The series follows the two as they explore and discuss conflicts and similarities between daily life and otaku culture in urban Japan, with witty dialogue and hilarious jokes galore within.

In one sense, the series is similar to The Way of the Househusband by featuring two relationships where the husband primarily stays at home. However, the two anime series are different in the relationships each husband has with their wife, as well as what their roles are. Moreover, both shows are equally as funny as each other, albeit in different ways.

8) Spy x Family

Spy x Family focuses on protagonist Twilight, a spy regarded as the best in the world who has just been given his latest mission - to start a family and infiltrate a certain social circle. Taking the name Loid Forger for the mission, he adopts Anya, who is revealed to be a telepath able to read the minds of others. Meanwhile, Loid’s wife is Yor Briar, a social servant by day and assassin by night.

The series focuses on the family as they bond with each other and grow to develop feelings for each other amid keeping their act up. While much different in subject matter than The Way of the Househusband, the series is still worth checking out for similarly being an excellent addition to the slice-of-life genre.

