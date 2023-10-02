Why did Bleach TYBW part 2 end so abruptly? Ending explained

Bleach TYBW part 2 came to a splendid end on September 30, 2023. Known for its breathtaking combats and delightful narrative, the second cour didn't disappoint fans in the slightest. Instead, it has set up high expectations for the next part, which the staff has already confirmed.

That being said, some viewers have found the ending of Bleach TYBW part 2 abrupt. According to them, the second cour didn't reach a definite conclusion to the enticing battles between Zero Squad and Yhwach and his troops. While the finale was met with an extraordinary level of animation and added sequences, the ending has become an interesting topic of discussion in the Bleach community.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Bleach TYBW part 2.

Bleach TYBW part 2 ended without a definite conclusion to Zero Squad vs. the Quincies to heighten the anticipation for the next cour

Under the production of Studio Pierrot, Bleach TYBW part 2 reached a satisfying conclusion with Zero Squad's 'apparent' victory over the Quincies. The ending saw Ichibe Hyosube defeating Yhwach, while Senjumaru Shutara single-handedly overwhelmed the Schutzstaffel, Jugram, and Uryu with her Bankai.

According to Bleach TYBW part 2 finale, Manako Osho released his Shikai, Ichimonji, to combat Yhwach. The special ability of his Shikai, Ichimonji, allowed Ichibei to erase the name of anything it painted black. As such, he rendered Yhwach's arm and sword useless.

Apart from Ichimonji, the monk demonstrated a wide range of abilities, including Senri Tsutensho, Hyapporankan, and Teppusatsu, to change the tide of the battle. In the end, Ichibei painted Yhwach black and erased his whole name.

The Manako Osho then released his version of Bankai, named Shirafude Ichimonji, to rename Yhwach to "Kuroari" or "Black Ant," thus reducing his power level to that of an ant crawling on the ground. The strongest Zero Squad member then stomped the "King of the Bugs" before slapping him with his gigantic hands to apparently kill him.

On the other hand, Bleach TYBW part 2 ending saw Senjumaru Shutara releasing her Bankai after the other Squad Zero members broke their blood oath pact. Senjumaru's Bankai, Shatatsu Karagara Shigaraminotsuji, was a fascinating spectacle for fans.

With her unique Bankai, Senjumaru weaved individual fates for her foes and trapped them within the fabrics of reality. In other words, Bleach TYBW part 2 ending saw Squad Zero's emphatic victory over Yhwach and his comrades.

Deviating from the source material, the finale has done justice to the Squad Zero's reputation as the strongest. One could say that the entire finale was focused on establishing Zero Squad's immense strength and how it surpassed the collective power of the Gotei 13.

However, from a narrative perspective, this is not the end. There's no doubt that Yhwach and his troops will overcome their seemingly doomed fate, or else there won't be any further seasons. As such, Bleach TYBW part 2 ended perfectly to create anticipation on how Yhwach and others will make a comeback.

While it seemed that Zero Squad emerged victorious, which they did, the balance of the battle will topple. From the teaser trailer of Bleach TYBW's third cour, it's apparent that Yhwach will rise from his death and unlock his Almighty eyes. Fans would also be itching to know how the Schutzstafflel will change the tide of the battle.

Had Studio Pierrot revealed Yhwach's Almighty at the end of Bleach TYBW part 2, Zero Squad's glorification would have been considerably marred. As such, ending the season with Zero's Squad's victory against the Quincies was better than providing a more definite conclusion to their overall battle. As mentioned, the ending has only heightened the anticipation for the next season.

