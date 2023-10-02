The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 1 will be released in Japan on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST on AT-X. The episode will later be broadcast on TOKYO MX, TV Aichi, and other pertinent syndications. By releasing a new teaser for the sequel’s premiere, the anime has successfully generated excitement for Cid’s upcoming shadowy escapades.

Unlike before, The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 1 is slated for a 12-episode run. OxT provided the opening theme song, “Grayscale Dominator,” while the ending theme song, “Polaris by Night,” was sung by the voice actors Ikumi Hasegawa (Lambda), Maaya Uchida (Nu), Mayu Minami (Chi), and Ryōko Maekawa (Omega).

Disclaimer: This article might contain major and light novel spoilers for The Eminence in Shadow.

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 1 will begin the Red Moon Incident

Release date and time for all regions, where to watch:

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 1 will air in the U.S. and other parts of the world on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, around 7 pm PT. Like the previous season, HIDIVE will be streaming all the latest episodes of the sequel exclusively on its platform in both English dub and subbed version from day one.

Below are the release date and timings for The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 1 across the regions with the corresponding timezones:

What to expect from The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 1

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 1 is titled Muhō Toshi (Japanese: 無法都市), which translates to Lawless City in English. With the release of the preview teaser, the official website of the anime also dropped a brief synopsis of what will be the first episode be all about, which reads as such:

In the first episode, Cid comes to a huge slum/Lawless City, joining his elder sister Claire, who is going to exterminate vampires. However, Cid quickly gets separated from Claire and gets caught up in the commotion caused by the "Red Moon."

The PV and synopsis hint at Cid’s pursuit to accomplish his only goal of becoming the very “Eminence in Shadow” by encountering new yet fierce rivals from the Lawless City. The excitement builds as the protagonist’s journey promises to introduce new characters and conflicts, adding depth and intrigue to the storyline.

