The Eminence in Shadow season 2 to release both English subbed and dubbed on its premiere

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 is finally returning with Cid Kagenou and his Shadow Garden, resuming their quest to unravel the secrets of the Cult of Diablos. As revealed during the "Kage-jitsu Fes" Livestream event, the series' second installment will release in October 2023, surprisingly after a six-month hiatus since the finale of season 1.

Hidive, one of the popular streaming platforms, was the only service to include The Eminence in Shadow on its platform. Hidive also announced the English dub for the series, which was released the day the 13th episode of the season aired.

However, for The Eminence in Shadow season 2, that platform recently announced the release of both English subbed and dubbed versions on the same day of the sequel's debut.

Hidive will hold a world premiere of The Eminence in Shadow season 2 at the Anime Expo 2023

HIDIVE @HIDIVEofficial The Shadow Garden arrives at the Lawless City and encounters three powerful monarchies. As Cid gets drawn to the Blood Queen, he realizes her awakening approach could mean a day of reckoning.



The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 is coming this Fall only on HIDIVE! The Shadow Garden arrives at the Lawless City and encounters three powerful monarchies. As Cid gets drawn to the Blood Queen, he realizes her awakening approach could mean a day of reckoning.The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 is coming this Fall only on HIDIVE! https://t.co/2Faj9ODDzi

The Anime Expo 2023 Los Angeles is one of the most awaited events for fans worldwide waiting to learn about their favorite anime's major revelations and updates. The Eminence in Shadow season 2 is one of the many titles that will reveal additional information regarding the sequel.

As mentioned, Hidive and Kadokawa will host the highly anticipated worldwide premiere of The Eminence in Shadow season 2 at the Anime Expo 2023. The English-subtitled premiere will take place on July 1, at 12.15 pm PDT, at the Main Events Hall of the Los Angeles Convention Center.

The English dubbed version will be screened on the last day of the Anime Expo 2023, on July 4, at 11 am PDT at the Petree Hall of the convention center.

Anime Expo @AnimeExpo HIDIVE and Kadokawa present the world premiere of The Eminence in Shadow – Season 2, Ep 1 with special guest Seiichirou Yamashita-san. HIDIVE and Kadokawa present the world premiere of The Eminence in Shadow – Season 2, Ep 1 with special guest Seiichirou Yamashita-san. https://t.co/s10ow3y8Qm

The Eminence in Shadow’s official synopsis by Hidive reads:

"Some people just aren't suited to playing the part of the flashy, in-your-face hero or the dastardly, mustache-twirling villain with larger-than-life panache. Instead, they operate in the shadows and pull the strings of society through wit and cleverness. That's the role Cid wants to play when he's transported to another world."

"Cid spins a yarn or three and becomes the unlikely leader of the underground Shadow Garden organization that fights against a menacing cult (which he totally made up). However, there's a catch even his wild imagination didn't see coming: the cult he concocted actually exists, and they're beyond displeased that his power fantasy just got in the way of their evil plans!," it adds.

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 is listed for a 12-episode run. The existing staff and cast members will return to reprise their roles, with the addition of four new characters who will debut in season 2, which will kick off the Lawless City Incident.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.

Poll : 0 votes