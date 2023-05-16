The Eminence in Shadow to announce new information for season 2

The official website for The Eminence in Shadow has recently revealed to make a “big announcement” on May 27, 2023, at 8:00 pm JST (7:00 am ET) for both anime and the video game. The Eminence in Shadow season 2 has quickly emerged as the most widely anticipated sequel following the first season's conclusion.

Season 2 was given the go-ahead to begin production during the Kadokawa special announcement livestream event on February 22, 2023, along with an official teaser and a key visual. The news that the primary cast members from the first season will return for the second installment reassured the series' fans.

The Eminence in Shadow “Shadow Festival” event to reveal more details on season 2 on May 27, 2023

As announced on its official page, The Eminence in Shadow will be holding a “Shadow Festival” event to commemorate the half-year anniversary of the anime and the video game adaptation. The event will share new information related to the Masters of Garden RPG and also reveal additional details on the anime’s second installment.

As per Shadow-garden.JP, the notice reads as :

The 2nd stage production has been decided TV anime "The Eminence in Shadows: Master of Garden" game which will celebrate its half-anniversary; it will be aired on Sunday, May 28, from 8:00 p.m! There are also major announcements related to anime, so don't miss it! Details will be announced at a later date.

The official teaser of the series highlighted the major events which will kick off from the third volume of Daisuke Aizawa’s original light novel series. Although the teaser gave the first look at the new faces appearing in the second season, the details of the characters and their voice cast remained a mystery.

Hidive is the only platform to include The Eminence in Shadow in its massive anime catalog. Its official synopsis reads as:

"Some people just aren't suited to playing the part of the flashy, in-your-face hero or the dastardly, mustache-twirling villain with larger-than-life panache. Instead, they operate in the shadows and pull the strings of society through wit and cleverness. That's the role Cid wants to play when he's transported to another world.

It continues:

"Cid spins a yarn or three and becomes the unlikely leader of the underground Shadow Garden organization that fights against a sinister cult (which he totally made up). However, there's a catch even his wild imagination didn't see coming: the cult he concocted actually exists. They're beyond displeased that his power fantasy just got in the way of their evil plans!"

Exclusively on Hidive, fans can watch all 20 episodes of The Eminence in Shadow's first season in both English subtitled and dub versions. On May 28, 2023, further information about the sequel will be made public.

