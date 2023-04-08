Hidive announces acquisition of The Eminence in Shadow season 2 at Anime Boston 2023

Much to fans' delight, The Eminence in Shadow season 2 has already been confirmed to be under production. The announcement came a few days after the first season aired the grand finale. Hidive was the only platform to stream the first season of The Eminence in Shadow exclusively in both the subbed and the English dub versions.

Recently, Hidive's Industry Panel at Anime Boston 2023 announced that it would include The Eminence in Shadow season 2 in its massive catalog, along with a few other additions, like Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero.

Hidive will expectedly reveal the English dub cast for the new characters of The Eminence in Shadow season 2

Hidive announced the English dub cast for the anime a few days after the release of episode 11, The Goddess's Trial, on December 20, 2022. Since the new sequel will introduce several characters, including White Demon, Yukime, Juggernaut, and Elisabeth, Hidive will soon announce the cast members who will be voicing them.

Since the English dub cast of the previous season garnered a lot of praise for their immaculate portrayal of the characters, fans can expect them to reprise their roles in The Eminence in Shadow season 2.

Here’s the list of the main English voice cast of The Eminence in Shadow season 1:

Adam Gibbs as Cid Kageno/Shadow

Olivia Swasey as Alexia

Christina Kelly as Alpha

Annie Wild as Beta

Elissa Cuellar as Gamma

Raven Troup as Delta

Ellen Evans as Epsilon

Dominique Meyer as Zeta

Luci Christian as Claire

Patricia Duran as Iris

Brittney Karbowski as Sherry Barnett

Donna Bella Litton as Rose Oriana

Greg Ayres as Po

Nathan Wilson as Skel

More about Hidive’s Industry Panel at Anime Boston 2023

Besides announcing the acquisition of The Eminence in Shadow season 2, Hidive’s Industry Panel also surprised the audience by revealing Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero, two new fantasy series, as a simulcast exclusive. Although both series' release dates are yet to be announced, Hidive has revealed that they are scheduled to air later this year.

Hidive will also include Feast of Amrita, an original horror anime film, which will debut on the platform after its theatrical release in Japan in May 2023. Ranjo Miyake’s psychological thriller series, Pet, is now available to stream on Hidive.

The upcoming English dubs and catalog titles for Oshi no Ko and Farming Life in Another World have also been announced at the Anime Boston 2023 event. They will arrive on the platform in the Winter of 2023.

Hidive's hour-long panel excited fans with its new acquisitions, making them look forward to the latest additions.

