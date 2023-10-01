One Piece chapter 1094: Major spoilers to expect

With the series set to return from break this coming week, fans are now discussing what they expect the soon releasing One Piece chapter 1094 to focus on. With the previous installment of author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s manga series teasing a move from Saint Jaygarcia Saturn, fans are expecting the Gorosei member to be a central part of the issue.

However, there’s also the chance that One Piece chapter 1094 chooses to instead focus its attention elsewhere, saving Saint Saturn’s eventual move for a later time. This would also fit with Saturn’s apparent goal of keeping his presence on the island a secret, likely in an effort to avoid being at risk of capture or worse by the Straw Hat Pirates.

Moreover, it seems that One Piece chapter 1094 will take one of two major directions depending on whether or not Saturn makes his move immediately or in the near future. In either case, fans can expect the upcoming issue to continue rapidly advancing the arc towards its end, especially with the Straw Hats having found a way to stick with their current escape plan.

One Piece chapter 1094 is set to either see Saturn take over the Pacifista or Zoro take out Rob Lucci

As mentioned above, One Piece chapter 1094 may take one of two majorly distinct paths depending on what it chooses to focus on. The first would be guided by Saint Jaygarcia Saturn taking command of the Pacifista, following the Vegapunks having successfully done the same in the prior issue.

With the Gorosei serving as the highest authority that can command the Pacifista, this would also solidify their being under his control for the rest of the arc. While it’s possible that Saturn will command them to fight the Straw Hats, it’s also possible that he would have them massacre the Marines. His ruthlessly sacrificial nature has already been established in the Egghead Island arc, and this would also allow him to frame the Straw Hats as having decimated the Marines.

In either case, the rest of One Piece chapter 1094 would likely see the Straw Hats and the Vegapunks attempt to escape Egghead Island. Other than that, fans can expect the rest of the chapter to bounce around to various perspectives, first showing those on the Fabrio-stratum returning to the Labo-stratum. Luffy versus Kizaru and Zoro versus Lucci could be the other main focuses here.

Speaking of Zoro versus Lucci, the other major direction that the upcoming chapter is likely to take would be a focus on the two’s fight, especially with a brief update in the last release. By focusing on the two’s duel and having it end after this chapter, this would set up Zoro to go help Luffy versus Kizaru, which would be done in the interest of escaping as soon as possible.

One Piece chapter 1094 may also see Luffy reject this help at first. However, as has been seen before, Zoro can often be the voice of reason for his captain in situations like this. As a result, it’s expected that Zoro will be able to convince Luffy to allow him to help in the interest of escaping as soon as possible.

In either scenario, fans can expect the chapter to end with some sort of narrator update on how much time is left until the Egghead Incident comes to an end. Alternatively, fans can also see the Blackbeard Pirates finally make their move, either by revealing them to have made landfall on the island or seeing them actually assault one of the two groups.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

