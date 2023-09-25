One Piece episode 1078: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

One Piece episode 1078 is set to be released on Sunday, October 1, 2023. With Kaido’s defeat officially confirmed, the series is seemingly set to concern itself with what Wano’s immediate future will look like.

Fans aren’t yet sure exactly what One Piece episode 1078 will cover, as there is no spoiler information currently available. However, they are convinced that the end of the arc is imminently arriving.

Fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for One Piece episode 1078. Follow along as this article breaks down all currently available release information for the episode while speculating on what to expect.

One Piece episode 1078 set to announce Wano’s new shogun before diving into what’s next for the country

Release date and time, where to watch

One Piece episode 1078 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 11:00 am JST on Sunday, October 1, 2023. For a minority of international fans, this translates to a Saturday night local release window. The time of release varies by region and timezone.

International viewers can stream One Piece episode 1078 on Crunchyroll roughly 90 minutes after it begins airing in Japan. While Funimation is still streaming the series’ new episodes weekly, their delay time is much longer than Crunchyroll’s.

One Piece episode 1078 is set to become available on Crunchyroll at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 6:00 pm, Saturday, September 30

Eastern Standard Time: 9:00 pm, Saturday, September 30

Greenwich Mean Time: 2:00 am, Sunday, October 1

Central European Time: 3:00 am, Sunday, October 1

Indian Standard Time: 7:30 am, Sunday, October 1

Philippine Standard Time: 10:00 am, Sunday, October 1

Japanese Standard Time: 11:00 am, Sunday, October 1

Australia Central Standard Time: 11:30 am, Sunday, October 1

Episode 1077 recap

One Piece Episode 1077 began with Kaido’s body falling into the magma beneath Wano, confirming his defeat. Yamato caught Luffy before he crashed into the ground, prompting everyone else to begin celebrating the win. Tony Tony Chopper was shown to be overwhelmed with patients, but Miyagi and Tristan thankfully helped him out.

Meanwhile, Otoko and Tenguyama Hitetsu discussed how her father, Yasuie Shimotsuki, allowed himself to be captured. Hitetsu explained that he did this so the people of Wano would have a chance to free themselves.

This started a flashback that revealed that Otoko had first consumed a SMILE Fruit, which prompted Yasuie to also eat one and join her. Momonosuke then announced that he would not yet open Wano’s borders to Zunesha.

Meanwhile, the Animal Kingdom Pirates tried to continue the fight but were distracted by an undersea eruption and dissuaded by Yamato’s words to them. Momonosuke then appeared before the people of Wano to reassure them of their safety, but he was mistaken for Kaido. This prompted him to clarify his identity as Hiyori and the Akazaya Nine revealed themselves.

The episode ended with Denjiro preparing to introduce everyone to their new shogun.

What to expect (speculative)

Thanks to Denjiro’s proclamation to end the previous installment, it’s almost certain that One Piece episode 1078 will first introduce Momonosuke as Wano’s next shogun.

However, what’s unclear is if the anime will stretch this out to comprise the entire episode or if other events will follow it. If it is stretched out to fill the entire episode, fans can expect anime-original scenes focusing on what Momonosuke’s return means for some individuals.

Assuming the latter, One Piece episode 1078 will likely focus on addressing what casualties, if any, the Pirate Ninja Mink Samurai alliance suffered during the raid. A similar focus will likely be given to any major characters on Kaido and Orochi’s side who may have died during the battle.

