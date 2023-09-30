Bleach TYBW does justice to the Zero Squad in a way nobody expected

The finale of Bleach TYBW's second cour was a spectacular visual fest with high-intense action that saw the Zero Squad members in a completely new light as compared to the manga. Under the brilliant production of Studio Pierrot, the final two episodes revealed why the Zero Squad is considered even stronger than the entire Gotei 13.

While the manga wasn't able to showcase the astounding potential of the Squad Zero members, Bleach TYBW anime has done justice to their characters. Supervised by the author Tite Kubo, the finale saw the Squad Zero members going full-throttle against the Schutzstaffel.

From the extension of battle sequences to the addition of new ones, the final two installments had everything to glorify the Zero Squad. Undoubtedly, fans are ecstatic see to this pleasant change in Squad Zero's portrayal in Bleach.

Bleach TYBW finale sees the Zero Squad defeating the Schutzstaffel

One of the common complaints that Tite Kubo's Bleach manga received was the ill-treatment of the Zero Squad. Despite being deemed the strongest, they were easily defeated by the Schutzstaffel following the Auschwahlen. To make matters worse, their final defeat was off-screened.

However, the finale of Bleach TYBW part 2 has changed everything. Under the supervision of the author, Tite Kubo, Studio Pierrot has done justice to the Zero Squad, and showed why they are considered the strongest. The final two installments saw a heavy change from the source material, as the Zero Squad unleashed their powers against the Schutzstaffel.

Kirinji vs Jugram in Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot)

Instead of getting killed off-screen, the Squad Zero members valiantly fought against the Yhwach's Royal Guards. One of the first noticeable changes was the new added scenes which showcased the Zero Squad members' diverse capabilities.

Bleach TYBW episode 25 saw Senjumaru Shutara taking on Uryu Ishida, while Tenjiro Kirinji clashed his sword against Jugram. The Great Weave Guard weaved an umbrella to not only block Uryu's Licht Reigen but also send them back to Uryu. This is how she was able to defeat the Quincy without breaking a sweat.

Senjumaru as seen in Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot)

Kirinji, on the other hand, unsheathed his blade Kinpika to overwhelm Jugram Haschwalth. He had caught Jugram off-guard by the heavenly flash of Kinpika and managed to throw his defensive shield away. Finally, he landed a killing blow, thus ending the battle.

Similarly, Kirio Hikufune maintained the Tree of Life with her unique tactics, while Oetsu Nimaiya took on Askin Nakk le Vaar. Although Askin's Death Dealing posed a challenge to Oetsu, the latter overcame Death Dealing's effect and defeated Askin.

Squad Zero as seen in Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot)

Bleach TYBW then saw Yhwach performing the Auschwahlen to revive his Schutzstaffel members. Fans would like to know that the Schutzstaffel defeats Zero Squad in the manga at this moment. However, Studio Pierrot and Tite Kubo decided to take an entirely different route.

The final episode of Bleach TYBW then began with Lille Barro using his X-Axis to penetrate Oetsu Nimaiya's left shoulder. However, the protectors of the Soul King weren't intimated by the astounding strength of the Schutzstaffel, as they fought them head-on.

Squad Zero as seen in Bleach (Image via Pierrot)

Even though they seemed defeated at the end, Oetsu mentioned that they were yet to use the strength of even one Court Guard Squad. He shouted at all the fallen members of the Zero Squad to rise up and face the Royal Guards of the Quincies.

The protectors of the Soul King then chose Senjumaru Shutara to put an end to the lives of the Schutzstaffels, since she had a thousand arms. Bleach TYBW's final episode then saw Oetsu, Kirinji, and Hikifune slashing their own throats to take their own lives.

Senjumaru's Bankai (Image via Pierrot)

Senjumaru then revealed that even the slightest use of their powers would cause the heavens and the earth of the three worlds to tremble. To contain such powers, the Squad Zero members had linked their lives to one another and sealed away their own true swords.

As such, in exchange for three of their lives, the blood oath seal had broken. In other words, Senjumaru Shutara unlocked her true potential. The dramatic Bleach TYBW finale then saw Senjumaru Shutara activating her Bankai: Shatatsu Karagara Shigaraminotsuji.

A visual of Senjumaru's Bankai (Image via Pierrot)

Her Bankai's activation caused tremors in all the realms, including the Human World. Made of fabrics, her Bankai was a breathtaking sight for the fans. The Great Weave Guard then weaved unique fabrics to overwhelm the Schutzstaffel.

Starting from Lille Barro, she ensnared him with her fabric, Abundant Blooming Eyes. She then moved on to Askin Nakk le Vaar, piercing him with her Armor of Blade Steel. Senjumaru's fabrics then created a black quicksand to drown Pernida.

Similarly, she used the Freezing Bed Linens to freeze Gerald Valkyre to death. Even Jugram didn't have an answer to her unique Bankai which consumed him in flames. Lastly, Uryu Ishida also became a victim of her Bankai which showed him the afterlife.

Senjumaru Shutara's Bankai reveal was an astonishing moment in Bleach TYBW that cemented Squad Zero's reputation as the strongest. Despite possessing an insurmountable level of power, the Squad Zero members had to restrict their true potential, or else they could cause trouble in all the realms.

However, Bleach TYBW witnessed a glimpse of Squad Zero's potential, and fans agree with Hikifune's words:

"Now that's what I'd expect to see in a Squad Zero fight" -Kirio Hikifune

