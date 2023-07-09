Bleach TYBW part 2 ending theme gives away the biggest mystery of the arc

The exhilarating first episode of Bleach TYBW part 2 was released on July 8, 2023, much to the excitement of fans. This latest season of Bleach TYBW introduced the new opening theme STARS by w.o.d, and the ending theme song titled Endroll by Yoh Kamiyama. Fans would agree that in the past, many of the OP/ED themes of Bleach have spoiled, or at least, hinted at critical moments of a particular season.

The Bleach TYBW part 1 opening theme, for example, spoiled several iconic moments, way before they were meant to be seen, such as Ichigo's twin blades, Zero Squad members, and more.

It seems that the Bleach TYBW part 2 ED theme, which has been appreciated for its amazing visuals and lyrics, spoiled one of the biggest mysteries of Bleach's TYBW arc.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Bleach TYBW arc.

The whereabouts of the Quincies and the Sternritters revealed in Bleach TYBW part 2's ending theme

The first episode of Bleach TYBW part 2 came to an exciting end. It saw how the Seireitei disappeared, revealing an ominous place, with tall buildings, unlike anything ever seen in Soul Society. None of the soul reapers had any answers to this sudden turn of events. Amidst the chaos, the Sternritters led by Yhwach invaded Soul Society once again, to swiftly annihilate all the soul reapers.

Even though the first episode didn't reveal how Seireitei turned into such a sinister-looking place, as soon as the ending theme started to roll, the visuals vaguely gave away the answer.

According to the manga, when the Quincies were defeated in the battle against the Soul Reapers a thousand years ago, they had nowhere to run. The Quincies fled the human world and sought refuge in a place no one would expect them to be - the Seireitei itself.

The Sternritters hiding in the shadows of Seireitei (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In Chapter 547 of the manga, Yhwach mentions that within the Seireitei, the Quincies created hidden spaces with reishi particles (Spirit particles) for themselves from the shadows.

The visuals of the ending theme of Bleach TYBW part 2 showed the silhouettes of the Sternritters like Gremmy, As Nodt, Bazz B, BG9, Pepe, and others, hiding in the Shadows of Seireitei, reaffirming the fact that they actually hid in Seireitei for one thousand years. The Quincies and the Sternritters named this hidden realm The Wandenreich, or the Invisible Empire.

brando🏚 @bstaxxalot the red skies. seems to me they’re paying close attention to the contrast of shinigami & quincy. considering the wandenreich is the quincy’s hidden empire the red makes it look as if a veil has been casted over the seireitei- the red skies. seems to me they’re paying close attention to the contrast of shinigami & quincy. considering the wandenreich is the quincy’s hidden empire the red makes it look as if a veil has been casted over the seireitei- https://t.co/bdnI1g1CWv

Unlike the Human World, Soul Society has limitless spirit particles. Since it's known that the Quincies gain their power from Spirit Particles or Reishi, Soul Society would give them powers in abundance. In other words, there was no limit as to what they could do with all the spirit particles in their possession. Thus, over the past thousand years, they slowly built their empire and regained their strength.

The Quincies never actually attacked Soul Society from the outside. As Jugram says in Chapter 547, the Quincies didn't penetrate the protective barriers of the Seireitei from the outside. Instead, they were inside the barrier from the very beginning.

Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 1 covered chapters 542 to 546 of the manga. Therefore, the next episode, which will likely cover around five chapters, will reveal the biggest secret of the Quincies.

