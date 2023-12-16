Jump Festa 2024 Announcements: Day 1 (Jujutsu Kaisen, Demon Slayer, Haikyuu, My Hero Academia, and more)

Jump Festa 2024 kicked off its first day on December 16 at 9.30 AM JST, and day 1 consisted of quite a few announcements. The first day was packed with heavyweight names such as Jujutsu Kaisen, Demon Slayer, Haikyuu!!, My hero Academia, Blue Exorcist, and more.

The chief stages took place across the Red, Blue, and Jump Studio platforms. The event was broadcast live on Jump Official Channel, but only the Red Super Stage had an English interpreter. Below is a comprehensive list of major Jump Festa 2024 announcements – Day 1.

Jump Festa 2024 Announcements: Day 1 across Jump Stage RED, BLUE, and Jump Studio

1) Blue Box (Stage BLUE, at 9.30 AM JST)

Highlights: The first teaser trailer of the anime was released, confirming Production Studio Unlimited Produce by TMS and the inclusion of Akari Kito into the cast

Panel: Shoya Chiba (Taiki), Reina Ueda (Chinatsu), and Akari (Hina)

2) Haikyuu!! (Super Stage RED, 10.30 Am JST)

Highlights: New movie PV, an announcement of the movie’s theme song “Orange” (to be performed by SPYAIR), and an announcement of Furudate’s original Haikyuu volume 33.5, which will be given to 2 million lucky movie-goers in Japan, were revealed

Panel: Ayumu Murase (Shoyo Hinata), Kaito Ishikawa (Tobio Kageyama), Yuki Kaji (Kenma Kozume), and Yuichi Nakamura (Tetsuro Kuro)

3) Demon Slayer (Stage BLUE, 10.45 Am JST)

Highlights: A new Key visual for the upcoming 5th-anniversary celebration and a new PV of the same were revealed, and a world tour before the upcoming theater screening of “To The Hashira Training” movie was announced.

Panel: Natsuki Hanae (Tanjiro Kamado), Kengo Kawanishi (Muichiro Tokito), Saori Hayami (Shinobu Kocho), and Kira Buckland (Mitsuri Kanroji)

4) Dandadan (Stage BLUE, 12.00 pm JST)

Highlights: Anime’s release window was confirmed (October 2024), an extended trailer was shown, and the primary cast was revealed.

Panel: Natsuki Hanae (Ken Takakura), Shion Wakayama (Momo Ayase), Mayumi Tanaka (Turbo Granny), Kazuya Nakai (Serpo)

5) Jujutsu Kaisen (Super Stage RED, 12.10 pm JST)

Volume 25 cover and Akutami's message (Image via Shueisha/ Gege Akutami)

Highlights: Jujutsu Kaisen volume 25 cover was revealed, a message from mangaka Gege Akutami regarding the end of the manga was shown, Cursed Clash and Phantom Parade game upgrades, and details of manga and anime exhibitions were announced.

Panel: Junya Enoki (Yuji Itadori), Yuma Uchida (Megumi Fushiguro), Yuichi Nakamura (Satoru Gojo, and Junichi Suwabe (Ryomen Sukuna)

6) Mashle (Stage BLUE, 1.15 pm JST)

Highlights: Season 2 release date (January 6, 2024, at 11:30 PM JST), new PV for the upcoming Divine Visionary Selection Exam Arc, and confirmation of additional cast members.

Panel: Chiaki Kobayashi (Mash Burnedead), Reiji Kawashima (Finn Ames), Yuuki Kaji (Rayne Ames), and Junichi Suwabe (Ryoh Grantz)

7) Sakamoto Days (Jump Studio, 1.30 pm JST)

Highlights: No Anime news was revealed. The Panelists talked of their favorite scenes.

Panel: Ryota Suzuki and Yuto Suzuki

8) Blue Exorcist (Super Stage RED, 1.50 pm JST)

Highlights: Season 3 trailer, Key Visual, a message from the mangaka, Game news, and additional voice cast (including the addition of Kouki Uchiyama).

Panel: Nobuhiko Okamoto (Rin Okumura), Jun Fukuyama (Yukio Okumura), Kana Hanazawa (Shiemi), and Eri Kitamura (Izumo kamiki)

9) Undead Unluck (Stage BLUE, 2.30 pm JST)

Highlights: Cour 2 release date revealed (January 23, 2024), new trailer, voice cast, and theme songs

Panel: Yuichi Nakamura (Andy), Moe Kahara (Fuko Izumo), Ayume Murase (Riki Shigeno), Yuki Kaji (Rip Tristan).

10) New Prince of Tennis (Super Stage RED, 3.30 pm JST)

Highlights: TBD

Panel: TBD

11) The Elusive Samurai (Stage BLUE, 3,45 pm JST)

Highlights: TBD

Panel: Asaki Yuikawa (Tokiyuki Hojo), Mari Hino (Arcjiro), Sayumi Suzushiro (Ayako), Aoi Yuki as (Gensho Kazama), and Yuichi Nakamura (Yorishige Suwa).

12) Mission: Yozakura Family (Stage BLUE, 5.10 pm JST)

Highlights: TBD

Panel: Reiji Kawashima (Asano), Kaede Hondo (Rokumi Yozakura), Katsuyuki Konishi (Ryoichiro Yazakura), and Akari Kito (Sakura Niba).

13) My Hero Academia (Super Stage RED, 5 pm JST)

Highlights: TBD

Panel: Daiki Yamashita (Izuku Midoriya), Ayane Sakura (Ochako Uraraka), Kenta Miyake (All Might), and Kouki Uchiyama (Tomura Shigaraki).

