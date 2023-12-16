Sakamoto Days stage in Jump Festa 2024 leaves fans devastated with no anime update

The Sakamoto Days stage during the Jump Festa 2024 event was one of the most anticipated among anime fans. Since its debut in 2020, fans have eagerly clamored for an anime adaptation of this beloved spy action manga, with expectations soaring for a big reveal during the event.

The disappointment was palpable as, despite fervent hopes, no anime adaptation was announced. The series, with its captivating narrative and dynamic characters, has amassed a dedicated following through 147 episodes. While the anime announcement remains elusive, Sakamoto Days continues to stand as a cherished gem in the realm of contemporary spy action manga.

Sakamoto Days: No anime was announced during Jump Festa 2024

Sakamoto Days: Taro Sakamoto during his assassin days (Image via Shueisha)

On December 16, 2023, at 01:30 pm JST, Suzuki Ryota and the author convened for this manga's stage. The series synopsis highlighted Sakamoto as an ex-assassin. The initial segment spotlighted the Supermarket fight, and Yuto Suzuki conveyed how he wanted to focus on Sakamoto fighting as a parent instead of an assassin. Notably, Shin vs. Heisuke and Sakamoto vs. Boil were emphasized.

Then, Yuto Suzuki delved into character motivations during the event, which was extensively hyped by fans for months. Anticipation peaked for an anime adaptation announcement, leaving fans on social media eagerly awaiting updates throughout the Sakamoto Days stage. However, the much-anticipated announcement did not materialize.

Ultimately, the stage transformed into an interview with the author, featuring announcements about Sakamoto Days cards and Volume 15. Details emerged about the characters' culinary skills, accompanied by behind-the-scenes footage showcasing the author using a rifle to model Reisuke’s gun.

Yuto Suzuki's work desk as revealed during Jump Festa 2024 (Image via Shueisha/ Jump Festa 2024)

Merchandise, including t-shirts and posters, was unveiled, with five lots pulled for giveaways. Volume 15's cover, centering on Kumanomi, was revealed.

This manga depicts the life of Taro Sakamoto, a retired assassin now leading a peaceful existence with his wife, Aoi, and daughter, Hana. Operating a convenience store in their neighborhood, Taro faces his past when former protégé Shin Asakura attempts to eliminate him on gang orders.

However, Shin's failure leads him to work at Taro's store. The manga delves into Taro's balancing act between family life and his former hitman profession, supported by characters like Lu Shaotang.

Final thoughts

Special illustration and volume 15 cover (Image via Shueisha/ Jump Festa 2024)

Despite the absence of an anime adaptation, Sakamoto Days still remains one of the most beloved new-generation mangas out there. It is very much possible that an anime will be announced sometime in 2024, especially considering its popularity. The manga is accessible on Shueisha's MangaPLUS app and Viz Media's official website.