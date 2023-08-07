Sakamoto Days manga: Where to read, what to expect, and more

The world of manga holds a vast array of captivating stories that cater to a wide range of interests, and Sakamoto Days is no exception. This exceptional manga intertwines action, comedy, and heartfelt moments, captivating the hearts of its readers. If you're searching for an adventure-packed manga that evokes deep emotions, this series is a must-have for your reading list.
This article explores where to find this captivating manga, what to anticipate from its gripping storyline, and important insights into the talented creators behind its inception.
Sakamoto Days manga: All you need to know
Plot overview and where to read Sakamoto Days manga
Sakamoto Days tells the tale of Taro Sakamoto, a once renowned assassin who has since retired and embraced a tranquil life with his loved ones. In this captivating narrative, readers witness Taro's contentment as he resides alongside his wife Aoi and their daughter Hana.
Within their neighborhood, Taro operates a convenient store while renowned for his relaxed demeanor and amiable nature. However, he faces the repercussions of his past when Shin Asakura, a former protégé, pays him an unwelcome visit at his store. Shin is tasked by the gang to eliminate Taro due to their code. However, Shin fails and ends up working for Taro at his store.
The manga explores Taro's dual life, as he endeavors to find harmony between his family obligations and former profession as a hitman. Accompanied by an array of compelling characters like Lu Xiaotang, Heisuke Mashimo, and Aoi Sakamoto, he receives invaluable support in his tumultuous battles.
The manga is available to read online on various manga sites. Some popular platforms where you can access the manga include:
- Viz - This website is the official source for free manga reading. It offers a vast collection of manga volumes that cater to every fan's preferences, covering various genres such as action, adventure, fantasy, mystery, and romance. Experience weekly updates on your favorite mangas with new chapters being released regularly.
- Mangakakalot - The website allows for easy navigation, and its chapters are regularly updated. Readers can access all the chapters of Sakamoto Days on Mangakakalot without any registration requirement, completely free of charge.
- Epic Dope - EpicDope serves as a platform where manga enthusiasts can access raws and release dates for the latest chapters of diverse manga series. Renowned among manga readers, this website enables them to stay well-informed regarding the most recent releases.
Team behind the manga
Sakamoto Days is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Yuto Suzuki. In December 2019, Suzuki initially published a one-shot titled Sakamoto in Shueisha's Jump GIGA.
The manga later debuted in Weekly Shōnen Jump on November 21, 2020. It is currently serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump and is published by Shueisha. It is also available in English through Viz Media and the Manga Plus online platform.
Readers warmly embraced the manga, establishing a significant fan base. Adding to its success, a novel titled Sakamoto Days: Koroshiya no Method was published on April 4, 2023. Renka Misaki authored the novel with illustrations by Yuto Suzuki. Shueisha released it as part of their Jump J-Books imprint.
Final Thoughts
Sakamoto Days shines amidst the multitude of manga titles, providing an irresistible and well-rounded reading experience. This captivating narrative effortlessly blends action, comedy, and genuine moments that resonate with readers from all walks of life.
Whether you crave exhilarating battles or heartwarming exchanges, this manga delivers on every front.
