The status of Sakamoto Days anime adaptation, explored

A Sakamoto Days anime adaptation has sparked live­ly discussions among manga fans, ever since its debut in 2020. This captivating serie­s, known for its seamless blend of action, come­dy, and heartwarming moments, has built a remarkable­ following. Excitement swells as fans e­agerly anticipate news of a Sakamoto Days anime and eagerly question its confirmation.

In recent times, nume­rous manga series have be­en receiving e­xciting announcements about their upcoming anime­ adaptations. Notable examples include­ Undead Unluck, Chainsaw Man, and Jujutsu Kaisen. These­ announcements have sparke­d enthusiasm among fans and significantly bolstered the­ popularity of these respe­ctive series.

As a re­sult, fans of Sakamoto Days are eagerly waiting for news of its anime adaptation.

Is a Sakamoto Days anime possible?

Sakamoto Days made its debut on November 21, 2020, on the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump and has continued to deliver banger chapters after one another for almost three years. The manga has gained huge popularity in recent times due to numerous anime YouTubers making videos about it. But the biggest contributor to its rise in popularity would be the void left behind after the completion of hit series like Demon Slayer and Chainsaw Man.

For a long time, these series had blessed Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump and had managed to become a big profit-maker, alongside titles like Demon Slayer. But their completion left a void in Sheuisha's catalog, which was then perfectly filled up with series like Kaiju No. 8, Spy X Family, Undead Unluck, and Sakamoto Days.

The anime adaptation for Spy X Family started airing in April 2022 and it became an instant hit overnight in both Japan and the West. Kaiju's No. 8 anime adaptation as well as Undead Unluck's anime adaptations were also announced in late 2022 after the Spy X Family anime's success.

Going by that trend, a Sakamoto Days anime is highly possible and is just waiting to be announced.

Sakamoto Days plot summary

The Story of Sakamoto Days revolves around Taro Sakamoto, who once commanded the respect of every hitman in Japan and was considered the greatest hitman of all time. But he later fell in love with a girl named Aoi Sakamoto and retired from his dangerous profession. He got married and even had a child named Hana, but for some reason.

However, Sakamoto's retirement comes to bite him in the back as the organization he used to work for starts sending hitmen in order to kill him. The first among those many hitmen ended up being Shin, a clairvoyant who could read minds and was also a partner of Sakamoto.

Shin finds Sakamoto's whereabouts, only to learn that after retirement, Sakamoto has become severely out of shape and now runs a convenience store.

Shin later tries to kill Sakamoto but the latter swiftly neutralizes Shin using household items from his shop and then treats him to a dinner with his whole family. Shin, then realizes that Sakamoto had left killing in order to protect his daily life with his family and then tries to negotiate with his higher-ups to let Sakamoto go. The negotiations fall apart and Shin almost gets killed.

Unbeknownst to Shin, Sakamoto had planted a bug on him and was listening to his conversation with his boss all along. Sakamoto then pulls up in front of the boss and quickly neutralizes his men without using any lethal weapons or attacks. Afterward, he offers Shin a job in his convenience store, which the latter gladly accepts.

Final Thoughts

Overall, Sakamoto Days is a splendid story that manages to deliver action and mystery along with great comedy. The characters are iconic and likable and the action sequences are some of the most well-constructed in all of manga right now. The popularity of the Sakamoto Days manga series will surely skyrocket with the Sakamoto Days anime, whenever that comes out.

Currently, Sakamoto Days has almost 1230 chapters which have been compiled into 12 tankobon volumes. This leaves enough source material for the studios to make a 12 or 24-episode Sakamoto Days anime.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

