Spy X Family Code: White movie confirms release date with a new teaser

Spy X Family has gotten a teaser for its upcoming movie, Code: White, and is set to be released on December 22, 2023, much to the excitement of fans. The author of the series, Tatsuya Endo, is going to be the writer of the story and is also going to be supervising the final script and character designs.

The Spy X Family series has become a worldwide phenomenon, with a lot of fans eager to see the new adventures of Anya, Loid, Yor, and their dog, Bond. This weird but lovable family has become one of the most popular franchises in recent times in the anime community.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Spy X Family series.

CloverWorks in charge of the animation for the Spy X Family movie

The recent trailer for the upcoming Spy X Family, Code: White, has been released, with a teaser visual that was drawn by chief animation director Kyoji Asano. As mentioned earlier, author Tatsuya Endo has written the story and is going to be heavily involved in supervising the project, with Wit Studio and CloverWorks once again in charge of the animation, as was the case with the anime itself.

Takashi Katagiri is going to be the director of the film, Ichiro Okouchi is going to be the script supervisor, Kazuaki Shimada is going to be in charge of the character designs (supervised by Tatsuya Endo himself), and Shoji Hata is going to be the one in charge of sound direction.

It was also revealed a while ago that the second season of the hit anime series is going to be released in October, although no specific date has been mentioned. Wit Studio and CloverWorks are going to continue to be in charge of the series, which has been praised by fans as a step in the right direction.

The appeal of the series

The success of Spy X Family has been quite notorious in the last year or so. Whether someone has been watching the series or not, the flood of memes, posts, and reactions online has shown the series' worldwide appeal, quickly becoming one of the most popular anime in the industry.

One of the biggest selling points has been the strong yet lighthearted characterization of the main characters. Loid Forger, also known as Twilight (his agent name), is cool and collected but also loves his fake family; Yor can be caring and protective but also silly and shy; and Anya is the heart of the story, being a young girl who is very easy to love and root for.

The combination of spy action, comedy, and genuinely heartwarming scenes makes it a series that is worth watching at any given moment.

