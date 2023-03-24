Undead Unluck Anime: Possible release date, where to watch, teaser, and more

One of the latest inclusions in the new generation shonen manga, Undead Unluck has gained immense popularity since its Shueisha debut in January 2019.

Andy and Fuuko's story, much to fans' delight, has been written for the screen and is set to be released this year. The original manga is written and illustrated by Yoshifumi Tozuka. It is an ongoing series and currently has 15 volumes, the last of which came out on February 3, 2023.

Following its well-received debut, the manga went on to win the Next Manga Award of 2020.

Everything we know so far about Undead Unluck anime

The upcoming anime adaptation of Undead Unluck is scheduled to come out sometime in 2023, but the creators haven't dropped a specific release date yet. However, it is speculated that it will be released in October, in the Fall Anime season. It is believed that more details about the show will be announced at the upcoming AnimeJapan 2023 convention, scheduled for March 25, 2023.

It was announced on August 2022 that an anime for Undead Unluck will be happening, which is to be produced and planned by TMS Entertainment. Studio David Productions, whose previous works include gems like JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures, Tire Force, and Cells At Work! among others, will animate the show. The bar is set high and fans are eager to see how well the show delivers.

A teaser trailer for the Undead Unluck anime was posted on TMS Entertainment’s official YouTube channel on December 17, 2022, after it was revealed at the Jump Festa 2023 event. The trailer promises an adventure that will unfold when the two misfits come together.

The staff working behind the scenes has also been revealed. The show is directed by Yuki Kase, with Hideyuki Morioka working on the character designs. Kenichiro Suehiro, who has previously worked on other anime shows under David Productions, has composed the music and score for the show.

The creators of Undead Unluck have not yet revealed the platforms where the show will be streamed upon release. For now, fans can hope that Crunchyroll will bag the rights to distribute the show globally and bring it on its streaming platform.

Although the entire voice cast of the upcoming show has not yet been revealed, fans do know who will be playing the major characters, as announced by the studio. It will have Moe Kahara as Fuuko Izumo, Yūichi Nakamura as Andy, Kenji Nomura as Void, and Natsuki Hanae as Shen.

On the official website of VizMedia, which currently holds all rights to publish the manga overseas, describes the manga Undead Unluck as:

"All Fuuko wants is a passionate romance like the one in her favorite shojo manga. Unfortunately, her Unluck ability makes that impossible. But just as Fuuko hits rock bottom, Andy sweeps her off her feet—literally!"

It continues:

"Now she’s become Andy’s unwilling test subject as he works to find a way to trigger a stroke of Unluck big enough to kill him for good. However, when the pair discovers a secret organization is hunting them, it puts Andy’s burial plans on hold."

