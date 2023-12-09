Sakamoto Days stage at Jump Festa 2024: Schedule, where to stream, and what to expect

With Jump Festa 2024 about a week away, the excitement among fans for the event is through the roof. It is set to feature several hit anime and manga series in its stages, and the details regarding the stage schedule and appearances of panel guests are available on the event schedule for this year's Jump Festa.

Ever since it made its debut in 2020, Yuto Suzuki's Sakamoto Days has emerged as one of the most popular series from the Weekly Shonen Jump. Over the course of 146 chapters, it has generated quite a large fanbase, and individuals are patiently awaiting a potential anime adaptation of the series.

Sakamoto Days stage at Jump Festa 2024 may finally announce an anime adaptation

Expand Tweet

The Sakamoto Days stage at Jump Festa 2024 is scheduled to be held on the first day of the event. It will take place from 1:30 pm JST to 2 pm JST at the Jump Studio Stage on December 16, 2023. Fans should note that the only other stages that coincide with Sakamoto Days are the Blue Exorcist Red Stage and the Mashle: Magic and Muscles Blue Stage.

Fans at Jump Festa are usually treated to several surprises by the panel guests, who often announce new projects or a potential new season. This time, with the presence of Ryota Suzuki, it's certainly a possibility that fans of the series will finally be treated to the news of an upcoming anime adaptation of Sakamoto Days.

Another important detail that should be noted is that the timings for the event are in Japanese Standard Time. The respective timings for Jump Festa 2024 for all the other regions are given below:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8:30 pm Friday December 15 Central Daylight Time 10:30 pm Friday December 15 Eastern Daylight Time 11:30 pm Friday December 15 Greenwich Mean Time 4:30 am Saturday December 16 Central European Summer Time 5:30 am Saturday December 16 Indian Standard Time 10 am Saturday December 16 Philippine Standard Time 12:30 pm Saturday December 16 Australia Central Standard Time 2 pm Saturday December 16

Sakamoto Days Jump Studio Stage streaming details

Expand Tweet

Anime fans in Japan can attend the Sakamoto Days Jump Studio Stage by visiting Jump Festa 2024 in person. For fans in other parts of the world, the event will be streamed on Jump Festa's official website or YouTube page.

Fortunately for worldwide fans, subtitles will be provided throughout the entirety of the event, allowing those who are not familiar with Japanese to grasp what's going on.

What to expect from Sakamoto Days Jump Studio Stage at Jump Festa 2024?

Expand Tweet

As per the schedule of the event provided on Jump Festa's official website, voice actor Ryota Suzuki will be making a guest appearance along with an editor in charge of the series. Considering Suzuki's popularity, it wouldn't be too far-fetched to guess that perhaps Sakamoto Days is finally getting a much-needed anime adaptation.

This has been speculated for quite some time now. However, until now, there has been no concrete evidence to point towards a possible anime adaptation. Sakamoto Days is undoubtedly one of the most popular and beloved shonen manga in the Weekly Shonen Jump.

All things considered, Jump Festa 2024 is the ideal place to announce a potential anime adaptation of the popular series. This topic has been kept under wraps for quite some time now, and it seems like the creators truly have something special planned for fans.

That said, the event is shaping up to be quite a spectacle overall, as it is set to feature other big-name anime stages as well, including One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen, Black Clover, Mashle, and many more.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.