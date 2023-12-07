Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 21: Exact release date and time, where to watch, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 21 (styled as Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 45) will broadcast at 11.56 p.m. JST on Thursday, December 14, 2023, in Japan. The episode will show on the NBS/TBS channel and will be available on Crunchyroll and other international platforms after a two-hour delay at 9 AM PT on the same day.

With episode 20 having shown Aoi Todo’s entry into the Yuji vs. Mahito fight, very little is left for this arc to resolve. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 21 is expected to feature the rest of Yuji and Todo’s battle against Mahito and the unlocking of Mahito’s new form.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 21 release date and time

Mahito hits Black Flash (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 21 will air in Japan at 12.01 a.m. JST on Friday, December 15, 2023. The English-subtitled version can be streamed internationally at the following times in their respective time zones:

Timezone Release Time Pacific Standard Time 9 am, Thursday, December 14 Eastern Standard Time 12 pm, Thursday, December 14 Greenwich Mean Time 5 pm, Thursday, December 14 Central European Time 6 pm, Thursday, December 14 Indian Standard Time 10.30 pm, Thursday, December 14 Philippine Standard Time 1 am, Friday, December 15 Australia Central Standard Time 2.30 am, Friday, December 15

Where to watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 21

Mechamaru says goodbye to Miwa (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 21 will be broadcast via NBS/TBS on Japanese television. Crunchyroll will stream the episode in North America and Europe approximately two hours after the Japanese TV broadcast has been completed.

The episode will be available in India and other Southeast Asian countries on Netflix and Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel. Bilibili has acquired the rights for the broadcast in China. Each of the streaming platforms requires a monetary subscription.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 20 Recap

Expand Tweet

In Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 20, titled “Right and Wrong, Part 3”, Yuji became catatonic after losing Nobara as Mahito continued to beat him up. Mahito unlocked Black Flash, but before he could finish Yuji, Aoi Todo Appeared and saved the boy. His junior, Arata Nitta, used his Cursed technique to make Yuji numb to the damage he had received.

Arata also froze Nobara’s condition as it was and reassured Yuji that the chance of her survival wasn’t completely nil. Encouraged, Yuji and Todo prepared to go head-to-head against Mahito. Elsewhere, Mechamaru bid goodbye to Miwa as the Kyoto students and Utahime headed to Shibuya.

Todo had found out earlier that Geto (Kenjaku) had taken Gojo and the Prison realm and fled but he chooses to keep this info to himself. Mahito singled out Boogie Woogie as the most problematic and tried to harm Todo, who hit him with Black Flash. Mahito broke the roof of the station as the fight reached a climax.

What to Expect from Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 21

Expand Tweet

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 episode 20 adapted chapters 126 – 128 and the first few pages of chapter 133. Episode 21 is expected to cover 129 - 132, depicting the penultimate battle of the Shibuya Incident arc between Yuji, Todo, and Mahito. It’s supposed to be an action-packed episode with very little breathing room.

According to the preview, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 21 is titled “Transformation”. From the scenes shown in the precap, the episode will focus on Yuji overcoming his drawbacks to give Mahito the fight of his life. Todo will suffer a heavy loss in the battle, but Mappa might not choose to go that far.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.