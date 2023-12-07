Can Mahito use Black Flash in Jujutsu Kaisen? Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen has a very specific fighting system, with a lot of clear rules, and the Black Flash is one of the most interesting attacks because users of Cursed Energy can potentially use it. It is an attack centered around the distortion in space and increases the damage that the user causes. This was shown quite well in the first season of the anime when Yuji Itadori and Aoi Todo fought the Curse known as Hanami.

Now, there is a question among Jujutsu Kaisen fans on whether Mahito can use Black Flash or not, considering his potential and ability to adapt and learn as he fights. This is a very interesting topic as it allows the fans to analyze what Mahito is beyond just a mere Curse and why he is such a deadly foe.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen.

Explaining why Mahito can use the Black Flash in Jujutsu Kaisen

Expand Tweet

There is no doubt that one of the best fights in Jujutsu Kaisen history is Yuji Itadori and Aoi Todo against Mahito during the Shibuya Incident arc. This battle was the culmination of the rivalry between Yuji and Mahito as well as a fitting conclusion to an exhilarating arc, which is why it has a lot of iconic moments. One of these moments has the latter using the Black Flash attack, much to everyone's surprise.

It makes sense that Mahito can use the Black Flash when considering what he is and his understanding of the soul. He spent the majority of his existence analyzing what makes the soul technique and also showed a lot of curiosity in terms of learning and adapting while fighting. This justifies and explains why he could use the Black Flash without much problem.

It's also worth pointing out that this wasn't anything new with Mahito as he has proven to be very capable when it comes to learning on the spot. His potential was truly endless and was even capable of using his version of Domain Expansion, a high-level technique that most Jujutsu sorcerers couldn't execute. It is a technique that not even people with more than a decade of experience like Nanami or Mei Mei, which goes to show how capable he is.

The allure of Mahito in Jujutsu Kaisen

Mahito (Image via MAPPA).

Mahito is one of the best villains in Jujutsu Kaisen because he has proven to be a very dangerous fighter and has a lot of feats as an antagonist. A common issue in shonen series is that character deaths are usually avoided or even retconned. Thus, it is refreshing to see a villain who has killed several characters and has done so in a ruthless manner, such as Mahito with the likes of Junpei, Nanami, and Nobara.

There is also the fact that Mahito is a purely evil villain who has no redeeming qualities and author Gege Akutami managed to do justice to that archetype. He takes a lot of pleasure in hurting and killing people, which serves as a nice contrast to Yuji Itadori's selfless and kind personality, thus making their rivalry feel very natural and logical.

Final thoughts

Mahito can use the Black Flash in Jujutsu Kaisen because of his understanding of the soul and Cursed Energy, especially considering his ability to adapt and learn with each new fight. It makes a lot of sense that a character like him, who had already mastered Domain Expansion, could use Black Flash.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.