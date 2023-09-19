The locations of Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya arc: The layout of Shibuya, explained

As Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya Incident arc begins its anime adaptation, there may be more than a few questions related to all of the different locations involved in the story. Considering Jujutsu Kaisen utilizes real-world locations as a setting, cross-referencing the real places this story uses and the fictional events happening in them can help with immersion and research.

The Shibuya Incident Arc covers 57 manga chapters and is often compared to My Hero Academia's Paranormal Liberation War arc in terms of changing the status quo. Many people die, curses are cast, and a lot of destruction is left in the wake of this event.

To that end, we've created a guidebook for Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya Incident and for Shibuya itself. It will not necessarily go into the history or cultural significance of each location, just how it fits into the story and what events occur therein.

Disclaimer: The following article will contain spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya Incident Arc. This will cover the Shibuya Incident from chapter 83 to chapter 137 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen and Shibuya Connected: Profiling the various locations from the Shibuya Incident

1) Shibuya Station, Tokyo Metro

Shibuya Station in Jujutsu Kaisen and real life (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Tokyo Metro Subway network has about 9 lines and 180 stations around Tokyo, with an average daily ridership of approximately 6 million passengers. Shibuya Station is a major railway station in Japan, the fourth busiest commuter rail station in Japan and the world. It serves the Ginza Line, Hanzomon Line, and Fukutoshin Line with the latter two being directly connected.

This is one of the main Shibuya Arc locations. In terms of Shibuya's layout, the station serves as a convergence point for the three listed subway lines. It makes sense as a prime target for curse users, and the trap for Gojo was laid on Halloween night when foot traffic was heaviest to cancel out his Limitless technique.

Following several Curtains being put up, with the epicenter being the B5F Platform in Shibuya Station in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 83 at 7 pm, various teams were dispatched outside the Curtain to contain the situation. This location comes back when Megumi fights his reborn father Toji Fushiguro in chapter 113.

2) Shibuya Mark City

Shibuya Mark City in Jujutsu Kaisen and reality (Image via Sportskeeda)

Shibuya Mark City is mainly known for being a large facility that has multiple points of real estate. The "East" building contains hotels, restaurants, and malls, and the "West" building mainly contains doctors' offices with Internal Medicine, Dentistry, and Cosmetic Surgery among them.

It was a wise location for the standby point for the Zen'in team because, in terms of Shibuya's layout, it is connected to the JR, Metro, Tokyu, and Keio train lines Line. Additionally, it is approximately one minute away from the main Shibuya Station. It wouldn't take long at all to reach it if things were normal.

The Zen'in team, consisting of Naobito Zen'in, Maki Zen'in, and Nobara Kugisaki, were all stationed there on standby during Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 83. Due to Haruta Shigemo intercepting them and the Zen'in splitting up from Nobara, only Nobara was able to intercept Mahito when he attempted to escape.

3) Shibuya Hikarie

The Shibuya Hikarie: Jujutsu Kaisen and real life (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Shibuya Hikarie is a massive high-rise complex east of Shibuya Station. It is over 180 meters tall (590 feet) and known as the the 40th tallest building in Tokyo. It's mainly a retail and office hotspot owned by Tokyu corporation, with themed floors, dining, and theaters on the ground floors and office space higher up. It also houses Shibuya Station underneath it and offers prime views of Shibuya.

In terms of Shibuya's landmarks and layout, it is one of Shibuya's most recognizable buildings aside from the famous 109 building. It is also one of the central Shibuya Arc locations, as plenty of events happen in its basement floors including Gojo being sealed in the prison realm.

For context as to how this building features in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 83, a massive Curtain was cast over Shibuya at 7 pm with the epicenter located in the fifth-floor basement of the Shibuya Hikarie. That was a trap set for Gojo, who was sealed after exorcizing Hanami. The building was later devastated in the wake of Sukuna and Jogo's battle.

4) Aoyama Cemetery

Aoyama Cemetery: Jujutsu Kaisen vs. Real life (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Aoyama Cemetery is located in Minato City in Tokyo. Its historical significance is that it is home to the resting places of many culturally important people of Tokyo. These include the always loyal dog Hachiko and his owner Hidesaburo Ueno. More relevant to Jujutsu Kaisen is its distance from the Shibuya Hikarie building.

By car, on a good day, it would take 7 minutes to reach the building. By foot, it's 32 minutes. By train, the Ginza line takes approximately 24 minutes to reach but goes directly to Shibuya Station. The Cemetery is a large park and a highlight of Shibuya's layout, just minutes away from train stations. The Ginza and Hanzoman lines are direct, the Chiyoda would require a transfer.

This is relevant because the backup team consisting of Yuji Itadori, Mei Mei, and Ui Ui was positioned there, ready to charge in when things got dire in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 83. The trouble was they had to change course from heading directly to Shibuya Station to the Meji-Jingumae station since another Curtain appeared at 8:39 pm at that station in chapter 85.

5) The Meiji-Jingumae 'Harajuku' Station of the Tokyo Metro

The Train station in Jujutsu Kaisen vs. real life (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Meji-Jinumae 'Harajuku' Station is just one station served by the Chiyoda and Fukutoshin Lines. There are four main platforms, two for each line. It is located across from the Meiji Shrine, Yoyogi Park, and the NHK Broadcasting Center. Much like many of the train stations, it is a central Shibuya arc location.

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 85, Itadori's team had to run straight to the station from Aoyama Cemetery. Ordinarily, running there would take 26 minutes. The redirected team made it there at 8:51 pm, in half the time at 13 minutes. Upon arrival, they discovered two Curtains: one trapping civilians covering B4F to B1F and another preventing Jujutsu Sorcerers from entering B5F.

Mei Mei and Ui Ui headed for Exit 7 to the B4F platform to save people, and Yuji to Exit 2 to confront a powerful curse. At 9:03 pm on Platform B2F, Yuji Itadori encountered a large Grasshopper Curse and killed it in Jujutsu Kaisen chapters 86 through 87. At 9:04 pm, the Curtain keeping civilians out was lifted thanks to him, with Mei Mei and Ui Ui killing the Transfigured humans and other curses.

6) The connections to Shibuya/the various train lines

The various subway lines (Image via Sportskeeda)

Various train lines intersect at the Shibuya station. The main ones that connect are the Ginza Line, the Hanzomon Line, and the Fukutoshin Line for subways. The private railways there are the Keio Inokashira Line, the Den-en-Toshi Line, and the Toyoko Line. It's best to think of Shibuya Station as and terminus in Shibuya's layout.

The interconnecting train lines and tunnels are heavily featured in Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya Incident, and the lines are key to Shibuya's layout as a transportation method. Ui Ui and Mei Mei fought Niji Ebina on the Fukutoshin Line Platform between Meiji-Jingumae Station and Shibuya Station in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 98 and the Smallpox Deity from Chapter 101 to Chapter 102.

The main plan was to have all the other jujutsu sorcerers run through the lines and converge on Shibuya station following Gojo's capture in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 91. Itadori and Choso fought inside the Shibuya station in Chapters 101 to 105, and Sukuna was summoned and slaughtered Nanako and Mimiko. Maki, Nanami, Megumi, Naobito, and a reborn Toji Fushiguro fought off Dogan in Inokashira Line in Chapters 106 to 109

7) The Shibuya Cerulean Tower

The C Tower (Image via Sportskeeda)

The second-tallest building in Shibuya was completed in March 2001. It is 184 meters (604 feet) tall and has 41 floors. The roof contains a heliport, the 6 underground floors contain banquet rooms, the NOH Theatre, and parking. The first two floors contain restaurants, gyms, and an indoor pool.

The office space is from floor 4 to 16, hotels are from 19 through 37, the main restaurant and bar is on floor 40 and a salon is on floor 39. It's normally a mere five-minute walk from Shibuya Station. It did, however, take Yuji, Megumi, and Ino some time to fight their way there since Transfigured Humans were wandering the streets and killing people.

At 10:01 pm, the trio had pinpointed the location of Curtains keeping jujutsu sorcerers out. The Tower is one of the major Shibuya Arc locations, featuring the fight between the trio of curse users Awasaka, Ogami, and her grandson against Itadori, Megumi, and Ino during Jujutsu Kaisen Chapters 95 & 97.

8) Shoto Bunkamura Street

Shoto Bunkamura street: Manga vs. Life (Image via Sportskeeda)

Shoto Bunkamura Street is considered a rustic street that houses the Shoto Museum of Art and is right across from Nabeshima Shoto Park. It's a three-minute walk from Shibuya Station. Known for famous cafes, lush greenery, and the Tokyu Department Store, the street presents a neat contrast between technology and nature.

At 9:40 pm, Nobara and Akari encounter Haruta Shigemo here. The two are quickly intercepted, but Nanami Kento shows up and helps fight Haruta by blowing him into a wall. Then he blew him through the wall after a brief interrogation. Maki, Akari, and Nobara were left to tend to their wounds, and Nanami went on alone in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapters 99 to 100.

As everyone attempted to converge, however, more curses and transfigured humans trying to kill people continued to show up. This delayed everyone coming in as a backup and forced Nobara to continue by herself, eventually running into Mahito's clone and fighting it.

9) The Shuto Expressway, Shibuya Route

Shuto expressway: Jujutsu Kaisen and real (Image via Sportskeeda)

The metropolitan expressway is a modern network of expressways dubbed the Shuto Expressway. All trips require a paid toll, standard pricing is 1,300 yen ($8.80 USD approximately) for standard cars. Larger vehicles have their tolls doubled. There are 24 routes in operation currently, though the Shibuya Incident arc has it closed off for obvious reasons.

At 10:51 pm in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 113, the No. 3 Shibuya Route was being used as a makeshift infirmary by Shoko Ieiri and Jujutsu High principal Masamichi Yaga. Ino and Ijichi were brought there at top speed to be healed via Shoko's Reversed Curse technique after the former's fight with the three curses, and the latter being ambushed by Haruta.

The fact that the expressway is empty would be surprising since it's Halloween night. The Shuto Expressway, especially Route 3, is normally incredibly busy. The other thing is that the expressway covers nearly all of Shibuya at 11.9 kilometers (7.4 miles) long and is one of the key parts of Shibuya's overall layout.

10) Dogenzaka street

Dogenzaka: Manga and real (Image via Sportskeeda)

A very famous street on the left-hand side of the famous and oft-represented Shibuya 109 building, Shibuya's Dogenzaka Street branches out from the Shibuya Scramble area. It's known for being a very popular hotspot for nightclubs, karaoke bars, and plenty of restaurants.

There are also many famous clothing stores there and just off the street is the famous Love Hotel Hill. It's one of the key Shibuya arc locations in Jujutsu Kaisen, due to chapter 117 of the manga, where Megumi was ambushed by Haruta Shigemo at 11:05 pm and was forced into summoning Mahaoraga to fight him.

This is where Sukuna commits the Shibuya Massacre as an overkill use of the Malevolent Shrine when fighting Mahaoraga in chapter 119. This flattens Shibuya Station all the way to Yumeji Street. The Ticket Gate at Dogenzaka is where Yuji, Mahito, and Aoi Todo fight Mahito in chapters 121 through 126.

11) Shibuya Stream

The Shibuya Stream (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Shibuya Stream is a skyscraper and retail complex that mainly hosts Google's head office in Japan as well as the Excel Tokyu Shibuya Stream Hotel. It spans 180 meters (590 feet) and has 35 floors. It is approximately 1 minute away from the main Shibuya Station.

By the time of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 133, the front of the Shibuya Stream tower was utterly flattened, alongside toppled towers, a broken expressway, and several metric tons of debris littering the streets. The loss of infrastructure and life would fundamentally alter Shibuya's layout.

Panda managed to find and rescue Kusakabe from rubble and debris. The problem was that Kusakabe was so shell-shocked that he believed that Yuji deserved the death penalty, owing to faulty information and his own PTSD. The two were set to fight curse users until Sukuna blew through when fighting Jogo.

12) The Shibuya Police Station, Udagawa Police Box

Shibuya's police station (Image via Sportskeeda)

Police Boxes and police stations are all over with regard to Japan. The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department is the largest police force in Japan due to the sheer number of police officers, with a staff of more than 40,000 police officers and well over 2,800 personnel.

It's normally a 9-minute walk from the 109 building to the police station and shorter to the specific police box. With the absolute void of nothingness left by Sukuna in a 140-meter radius (459 feet), and then Aoi Todo and Yuji's fight against Mahito going across the district? It only takes a few seconds for them to reach the remains of that building.

The Shibuya Incident ends in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 136 with Kenjaku showing up, absorbing Mahito, and having Uraume help him out with stalling the remaining jujutsu sorcerers so he can get away with Gojo still sealed. The ice is so intense Yuki Tsukumo has to come in to help, but the massive curse summoning distracts everyone long enough for Kenjaku to escape.

Final thoughts

Shibuya as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

In the aftermath of the Shibuya Incident in Jujutsu Kaisen in chapter 137, the city of Shibuya is devastated. It is represented by a massive blacked-out section of Japan from orbit that slowly grows from one small dot to a massive hole. It resulted in the spawning of over 10 million cursed spirits.

A lot of the landmarks and infrastructure were either toppled over or destroyed, and hundreds of lives were lost in a single night. The Shibuya Incident fundamentally and radically changed Shibuya's layout, as well as the character's situation going completely south.

Tokyo itself was evacuated and deemed a no-mans-land, with the municipalities of Okutama, Oume City, Akiruno City, Hachioji City, Machida City, and various islands being some of the only safe zones free of curses. This guide to the locations will hopefully give yet another reason why Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya Incident arc was majorly impactful.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.