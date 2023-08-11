How is Choso related to Yuji Itadori in Jujutsu Kaisen? Connection explained

Since the onset of author and illustrator Gege Akutami’s original Jujutsu Kaisen manga, the parentage of protagonist Yuji Itadori has been at the forefront of fans’ minds. Upon meeting Yuji, it’s revealed that he has been raised by his grandfather Wasuke Itadori rather than his parents, who go unnamed for a significant portion of the series.

While fans do eventually get information on Yuji’s parentage, it doesn’t occur until much later, even after the Shibuya Incident arc. Likewise, when Jujutsu Kaisen finally gives fans information on Yuji’s parents, it’s only a tease that lasts for a mere few pages.

However, this fleeting revelatory moment is more than enough for fans to draw some exciting conclusions about Yuji’s parents, family, and potential familial relationships.

In fact, Jujutsu Kaisen fans have since created an all but airtight theory that Yuji Itadori and Cursed Womb: Death Painting Choso are siblings by shared parentage through Kenjaku.

Kenjaku’s experiments and body swapping before Jujutsu Kaisen’s events have led to exciting fan discovery

All confirmed information

Before diving into how Yuji and Choso are related in Jujutsu Kaisen, it’s worth going over everything fans know about the origins of both thus far.

Choso is a Cursed Womb: Death Painting, which is a special kind of Cursed Spirit created by the ancient sorcerer Noritoshi Kamo. It’s eventually revealed that the Kamo who created Choso and the other Death Paintings was actually Kenjaku in control of Kamo’s body.

Technically speaking, Kenjaku is the “third parent” of Choso. This is due to the fact that Kenjaku mixed his own blood into Choso when his mother was pregnant with him. The mother was a woman known for being able to give birth to Cursed Spirit children, hence Choso’s full title.

While Choso doesn’t remember much about his past, he does remember Kenjaku’s interference in his birthing process as Noritoshi Kamo.

Yuji Itadori, meanwhile, has much less parentage information in the current Jujutsu Kaisen series. What fans do know is that Yuji was born to Jin and Kaori Itadori, who both seemingly died or abandoned him sometime prior to the start of the series. While fans do know that Kenjaku took over Kaori’s body at some point, it’s unclear if this was before, during, or after her pregnancy with Yuji.

What fans have surmised

With this information, fans have come up with a family tree that is all but confirmed by the currently available canonical material for Jujutsu Kaisen. They assume that Kenjaku interfered with Yuji’s birthing process in some way, shape, or form, just as he did with Choso’s.

Generally speaking, fans agree that Kenjaku most likely took over Kaori’s body sometime before Yuji was born rather than after.

Supposing that assumption to be true, Yuji and Choso would be considered related by nature of Kenjaku being a “third parent” to each of them. This theory also assumes that Kenjaku interfered with or affected Kaori’s pregnancy in some way, which has yet to be confirmed.

While the two aren’t technically related by blood (as far as fans know based on currently available information), they can nevertheless be called related. This is further supported by the fact that Choso constantly calls Yuji his brother. He even compares the bond they share to his relationship with his actual brothers by blood.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.