Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 22: Mahito's death leads to Yuji and Choso teaming up and Yuki Tsukumo returns 

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 22 (otherwise styled as Jujutsu Kaisen episode 46) reveals Mahito's demise and the truth behind Pseudo-Geto’s actions. It brings back one of the fan-favorite characters from Gojo’s Past arc and features the final battle of this arc.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 22 adapted chapters 133 – 136. This episode was equally fast-paced as the previous one, but twice as information-heavy. faster-paced and full of different elements with a higher adaptation ratio. The Shibuya Incident arc technically comes to a close in this episode, but the true end will come in the finale.

In the previous episode, Mahito used 0.2-second Domain Expansion that resulted in Todo losing his left hand and his Cursed technique. Mahito transformed into his final form but was still defeated by Yuji. As he ran for his life, Mahito met Pseudo-Geto.

Disclaimer: The article contains analysis and mention of canon typical violence. Readers’ discretion is advised.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 22 shows Pseudo-Geto killing Mahito as Yuki Tsukumo’s return marks the end of the Shibuya arc

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 22 is titled “Metamorphosis, Part 2”.

At 11.28 Pm, Panda found Kusakabe near Shibuya Stream amidst the wreckage of Sukuna and Jogo’s battle. Kusakabe told Panda he believed that Yuji should get executed because he clearly couldn’t control Sukuna. At the same time, Choso regained consciousness on floor B3 at the Shibuya Station and went to search for Yuji.

At 10.30 pm MYT (11.30 Pm JST) in Kuala Lumpur, Mei Mei was seen talking to her lawyer and explaining why Japan was so unsafe. She seemed to have fled Japan with Ui Ui using her brother’s technique right after her battle with the Smallpox deity was over.

At 11.36 pm, on the remains of what used to be the Udagawa Police box, Yuji Itadori rushed towards Pseudo-Geto. The Curse user Simply unleashed the Catfish Curse at the boy and explained that Cursed Spirit Manipulation allowed him to use multiple Curses at once. He used a Chain Curse to bind Yuji and continued to subject him to the Catfish Curse.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 22: Death of Mahito

Mahito tried to attack Pseudo-Geto, but he evaded the attack. Mahito said that he had known his fate for a long time, knowing that he was born from humans, as Pseudo-Geto exorcised Mahito and consumed the Curse using his Cursed Spirit Manipulation.

Pseudo-Geto then explained the “Maximum” Technique, which is one of the most sacred arts of Jujutsu alongside Domain Expansions. The Curse Manipulation Technique – Maximum: Uzumaki condensed all of the Curses at the user’s disposal and created a heavy blast of Cursed Energy.

Pseudo-Geto always thought of this technique as a waste, a mere way to utilize all the lower-grade curses in his arsenal while hindering the use of the diverse abilities various Curses possess. However, he realized that the true goal of this Maximum technique was to extract the Cursed techniques from Special Grade-1 and Special Grade Curses.

He remarked that If Suguru’s Curses and attention weren’t divided between Tokyo and Shinjuku during the Night Parade of the 100 Demons, he would have won against Yuta. When Yuji continued to advance, Pseudo-Geto noted that Sukuna’s vessel was strong.

He then looked up and noticed Momo Nishimiya, who had been monitoring him. Kamo and Mai attacked Kenjaku together upon receiving a signal from Nishimiya, but he easily evaded both attacks. Miwa made a binding vow to never swing her katana again in order to strengthen her next attack, but even that was in vain.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 22: Choso and Yuji, Brothers

Pseudo-Geto then unleashed Maximum Uzumaki, but Kusakabe came in clutch to save her. Choso joined the battle as well and revealed that other than his Mother and the Curse that fathered him, he had a third parent. The black sheep of the Kamo clan, Noritoshi Kamo the first, had mixed his blood with theirs.

Choso’s memories revealed that Noritoshi Kamo also had the same stitches as Pseudo-Geto, who blithely stated that he had possessed far too many bodies in his time to be chained to a single identity. Kusakabe and Utahime realized that whoever was possessing Suguru must be more than 150 years old.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 22 revealed that Choso could sense when his brothers passed away, and he recently had an intense flashback of Yuji’s death. Choso thus decided that Yuji was his little brother and went to attack Pseudo-Geto to make them fight each other, but Uraume intervened.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 22: Yuki Tsukumo

As Choso used Piercing Blood to get Uraume out of the way as he fought Pseudo-Geto. Nishimiya, Kamo, Kusakabe, Panda, and Yuji tried to intervene, but Uraume used Frost Calm to immobilize them and Choso. Yuji was not affected and freed Choso by destroying the Ice.

Choso immediately proclaimed himself to be his older brother, which Yuji vehemently denied. Uraume further used Ice Fall to attack Yuji, Choso, and Nishimiya. Just when Yuji thought they would die, Yuki Tsukumo appeared and saved them. She then jokingly asked Pseudo-Geto to reply to her question from years ago:

“What type of girls do you like?”

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 22 marks the final appearance of Mahito in the series. The Curse was completely exorcised and assimilated into Pseudo-Geto’s arsenal. By using the Maximum Technique on Miwa, Pseudo-Geto must have extracted Mahito’s Idle Transfiguration and possibly his Domain Expansion as well.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 finale will reveal what he intends to do with these. Pseudo-Geto’s true identity remains a mystery in the anime. Fans must note that the entity possessing Suguru is not Noritoshi Kamo, but someone who once possessed Noritoshi Kamo as well.

It is unclear whether the Entity possessed Noritoshi Kamo before he became infamous. Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 22 clarifies that, unlike Todo, Choso’s claims of brotherhood towards Yuji have some facts in them. However, the implications of that are vast and incomprehensible at this point.

The relationship between Yuji and Choso implies that they are both Death Painting Wombs. Yuji’s true nature and the true identity of the entity possessing Suguru Geto will both be revealed in between the Itadori Execution and Perfect Preparation arcs, whenever Mappa chooses to animate them.

