Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 23: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 23 (styled as Jujutsu Kaisen episode 47) is set to be broadcast at 11.56 pm JST on Thursday, December 28, 2023, in Japan on the NBS/TBS channel. It will be available on Crunchyroll and other international platforms after a two-hour delay at 9 am PT on the same day.

Episode 23 is the final episode of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. With episode 22 having shown Mahito’s demise and the revelation of Peudo-Geto’s former identities, the season finale is expected to introduce a fan-favorite from the movie and a brand new character to the anime.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 23 release date and time

Mahito's final appearance in the series (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 23 will be aired in Japan at 11.56 p.m. JST on Thursday, December 28, 2023. Episode 22 was delayed by 30 minutes, but that is unlikely to happen for the finale. The English-subtitled version can be streamed internationally at the following times in their respective time zones:

Timezone Release Time Pacific Standard Time 9 am, Thursday, December 28 Eastern Standard Time 12 pm, Thursday, December 28 Greenwich Mean Time 5 pm, Thursday, December 28 Central European Time 6 pm, Thursday, December 28 Indian Standard Time 10.30 pm, Thursday, December 28 Philippine Standard Time 1 am, Friday, December 29 Australia Central Standard Time 2.30 am, Friday, December 29

Where to watch Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 23

Choso confronts Pseudo-Geto (image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 23 will be broadcast on NBS/TBS on Japanese television. Approximately 2 hours after the Japanese TV broadcast, the episode will be streamed via Crunchyroll in North America and Europe.

The episode will be available in India and other Southeast Asian countries on Netflix and Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel. Bilibili has acquired the rights to broadcast in China. Each of the streaming platforms requires a monetary subscription.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 22 Recap

In Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 22, titled Metamorphosis, Part 2, it is revealed that Mei Mei and Ui Ui fled Japan. Pseudo-Geto exorcised and absorbed Mahito, revealing that he was waiting for Mahito to evolve. He then used his Idle Transfiguration to the ground, presumably affecting all of Japan, including Tsumiki Fushiguro.

The Kyoto students, Kusakabe, Panda, and Utahime, come to help Yuji fight Kenjaku. Choso joins the battle and reveals that Pseudo-Geto is actually Noritoshi Kamo. However, Pseudo-Geto comments that he occupied a lot of bodies, and thus, neither Geto nor Noritoshi Kamo was his true name.

Uraume joined the battle and attacked everyone with their Ice Formation. When all seemed lost, Yuki Tsukumo reappeared and saved Yuji from Ice Fall. Pseudo Geto was displeased to see the special-grade sorcerer in Shibuya.

What to expect from Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 23

Episode 22 adapted the remaining pages of chapter 133 and chapters 134 – 135. Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 finale is expected to cover chapters 136 – 138. Mappa might go up to chapter 139, but it is more likely that they would end the season by setting up the Itadori Execution mini-arc, which directly follows the Shibuya Incident arc.

According to the preview, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 23 is titled Shibuya Incident: Closing the Gate. From the scenes shown in the precap, the episode will focus on the conclusion of Pseudo-Geto’s battle with the assembled sorcerers. The season finale will introduce some new members of the Zen’in clan and reintroduce a main character from the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie to the anime.