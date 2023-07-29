Will Yuta Okkotsu appear in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2? Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has been progressing at a steady rate, and fans have been wondering about a character who appeared in the prequel movie. Yuta Okkotsu managed to win over the audience with his gentle demeanor and his incredible fighting abilities. However, fans want to know if the aforementioned character will make an appearance in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2.

If at all Yuta Okkotsu were to make an appearance in the second installment of the series, it would have to be in the Shibuya Incident arc. Unfortunately, Yuta Okkotsu will not be a part of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. However, his name might be mentioned by either Gojo Satoru or Geto Suguru. Either way, based on what has been shown in the manga, Yuta Okkotsu will surely not be a part of the Shibuya Incident arc.

He will play a crucial role in Itadori’s Extermination arc which is the part of the story that follows the Shibuya Incident arc. This article will take a look at Yuta’s role in the aforementioned story arc, which will not be covered in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the manga chapters that will be explored after Jujutsu Kaisen season 2.

Itadori’s Extermination arc is yet another action-filled story arc that showcases Yuta Okkotsu’s combat abilities. He is tasked with killing Yuji Itadori and ends up in a Binding Vow with the Jujutsu higher-ups.

Yuta Okkotsu is no longer the naive child that fans saw in the prequel movie. In fact, his demeanor changes quite a bit after Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. The fight sequence goes on for some time as the two characters trade blows. One is attempting to kill while the other is confused and trying to save himself.

During this fight, Yuji Itadori does a good job of trying to hold his ground against Yuta Okkotsu. However, his physical and Jujutusu abilities paired with his curse spirit, Rika, gave Yuta the edge. Not only did he end up beating Yuji Itadori, but also stabbed him. He successfully killed Yuji, but Yuji woke up dazed and confused, and this shocked the entire Jujutsu Kaisen fanbase as well.

It was here that Yuta revealed his actual plan to Yuji Itadori. The former stated that he staged the execution of Yuji in order to fool the higher-ups of the Jujutsu society since he undertook a Binding Vow. Naturally, Yuji wanted to know how he was alive since he was stabbed. That’s when Yuta Okkotsu revealed that he used the Reverse Curse Technique. This technique involves the conversion of curse energy into positive energy used to restore and heal people. The timing was such that Yuta successfully applied this technique when Yuji’s heart stopped.

The reason for Yuta’s actions will also be revealed shortly after Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. Yuta confesses that the reason for Yuta’s intervention was purely because the people who were close to him wanted Yuji to be saved. After the revelation, the story slowly transitions to the next story which is the Perfect Preparation arc.

Stay tuned for more Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

