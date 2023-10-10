Why do Jujutsu Kaisen fans hate Mei Mei? Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen characters come in all shapes and forms but very few are as controversial as Mei Mei. There are characters like Ryomen Sukuna and Mahito who have committed a lot of heinous acts, they are designed to be villains and those actions are to be expected. However, Mei Mei’s case is different as she shows a lot of selfish and disgusting traits that make her one of the most hated characters in the entire series.

Now that the Jujutsu Kaisen anime adaptation by MAPPA is covering the Shibuya Incident arc, little by little many of Mei Mei’s reasons to be hated are shown to anime-only viewers. It could even be argued that she is the most controversial character in the entire franchise, all things considered.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen.

Mei Mei from Jujutsu Kaisen and why she is so hated

Mei Mei from Jujutsu Kaisen is one of those characters who is the perfect example of how the Jujutsu society in the series is completely rotten. This is shown in several scenes in the Shibuya Incident arc where her character is most prominent.

It is quite interesting that, after the infamous Malaysia scene in the arc, author Gege Akutami doesn’t do anything meaningful with her.

At first, Mei Mei seems to be just a greedy sorcerer who is only going to act if she is well-paid and that remains the case throughout the series, although the Shibuya Incident arc shows a lot more of her insidious nature.

This is shown through the introduction of her younger brother, Ui Ui, who is extremely devoted to her older sister and is willing to even be used as bait in battle for her to get an edge over her opponents.

The relationship between these two siblings was already weird enough at first, but Akutami had something else prepared for them moving forward with the arc.

The Malaysia scene

This is the main reason most Jujutsu Kaisen fans have an issue with Mei Mei. During the portion of the Shibuya Incident arc where Nanami Kento is murdered by Mahito, it is shown that Mei Mei had left the country and is in a hotel in Malaysia… only for then to get into bed with her brother, with a very strong suggestion that they are committing incest.

Much has been said online about this scene, with a lot of fans voicing their discontent and hating Mei Mei for not only grooming and abusing his brother but also for fleeing Shibuya while other sorcerers were being killed.

Some fans have argued that this scene wasn’t necessary at all, stating that only adding the fact she fled was enough to show that she was an awful person.

Meanwhile, others have stated that it is necessary to hammer home the fact that Jujutsu society is not fair and good people like Nanami die and bad people like Mei Mei get to live.

Be that as it may, it is one of the main reasons Mei Mei has been regarded as one of the most hated characters in the entirety of Jujutsu Kaisen.

As mentioned earlier, it also speaks volumes about how Gege Akutami didn’t do much with her character afterward, which could be a reaction to how she was viewed by fans, although that is entirely up for debate.

Final thoughts

There are very few characters in anime who have become so hated in such a short amount of time, but Mei Mei from Jujutsu Kaisen is one of them.

Considering her greed, how she fled from the battlefield in the biggest moment of need, and how she groomed, manipulated, and, apparently, abused her younger brother, the reactions are more than justified.

