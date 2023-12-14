Is Uraume a man or woman in Jujutsu Kaisen? Gender explored

With Jujutsu Kaisen in season 2, Uraume made their second appearance in the series. While it is evident that they are a subordinate of King of Curses Ryomen Sukuna, only a little other than that has been revealed about the character. However, the question that fans want to be answered the most is whether Uraume is a boy or a girl.

Uraume made their first appearance back in Jujutsu Kaisen season 1.They weren't shown speaking during their appearance but were revealed to be working alongside Pseudo-Geto and the Cursed Spirits. Following that, they appeared in the second season during the Shibuya Incident Arc.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Has Uraume's gender been revealed in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Uraume's gender hasn't been revealed in Jujutsu Kaisen. While fans want to know if they are male or female, the manga creator Gege Akutami has never shown the same. While fans believe that Uraume is female, there is no conclusive evidence to back up the theory.

In the anime, during the Kyoto Goodwill Event Arc, Juzo Kamiya, upon being interrogated, referred to Uraume as "that monk kid with the white hair." With that, he revealed that he had no idea whether the monk was male or female. The only thing they knew was their appearance.

Given that Juzo Kamiya referred to Uraume as a "kid," there is reason to believe that, despite their age of over 1000 years, Uraume had a physique similar to a teenager.

Many fans believed that the character was female because Uraume had a female voice actor for both Japanese (Mitsuki Saiga) and English (Erica Mendez). However, as evidenced by the anime industry, most children are voiced by female voice actors.

Some popular examples are Goku, Gohan, and Goten from the Dragon Ball franchise. All three characters are voiced in Japanese by Masako Nozawa. Popular characters like Monkey D. Luffy and Naruto Uzumaki are also voiced by female voice actors. Luffy is voiced by Mayumi Tanaka, while Junko Takeuchi voices Naruto.

Hence, the voice actor theory has been effectively debunked.

In addition, Jujutsu Kaisen's official fanbook also revealed that Uraume's pronouns were they/them. Hence, it seems that, at least for the time being, the anime character has been categorized as non-binary. Therefore, there is no possible way to categorize Uraume as either male or female.

What is Uraume's relationship with Sukuna?

From what the anime has revealed, Uraume knew Ryomen Sukuna from before he was split into twenty fingers, i.e., the Heian period. As for their relationship, it is evident that Uraume was a subordinate of Sukuna who longed for his return. With them reuniting for a short spell in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, it became obvious that Uraume planned to resurrect the King of Curses completely.

With the character finally making their move in the second season, fans can expect them to be more active in the series, subsequently.