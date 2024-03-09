Jujutsu Kaisen: Kusakabe vs. Sukuna hints that Gege Akutami knows what he is doing

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 253 is set to be released on March 11, 2024, and the spoilers of this chapter have been released. These spoilers have revealed that Maki got knocked out of the fight with Sukuna due to the latter's Black Flash, leaving Kusakabe as the only person standing on the battlefield.

While some fans are worried about the future of this battle because Kusakabe seems like a person who hardly has any motivation to fight strong opponents, some fans are optimistic about the win of this cursed sorcerer.

Since his first appearance during the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie, Kusakabe has been a character whose powers have been kept a mystery, other than his New Shadow Style. Although his cursed technique hasn't been revealed yet, there could be a reveal in the upcoming chapters that Gege Akutami is saving to hype the fans.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga series and might contain the author's opinion.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Gege Akutami has already planned Kusakabe's win against Sukuna

Panda (left) and Kusakabe (right) as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

According to the spoilers of chapter 253, Sukuna stopped holding back and making his move at every chance he gets against Maki Zenin. As Maki got hit by a falling car, Sukuna tried to close in and attack her but Ino saved her. Kusakabe also tried to make a surprise entry with Nanami's sword but Sukuna had already predicted it.

As the chapter reached its final moments, Sukuna declared defeating Maki a challenge for himself to prove that sorcery prevails over physical strength. After saying this, he jumped toward Maki and hit her with Black Flash, which sent her flying. The last panel of the chapter was Kusakabe standing in front of Sukuna as the last man standing.

Kusakabe is a man with a laid-back personality. Since the episode where he was introduced, he hasn't been shown as a fighter as he just wants to stay out of trouble and mind his own business. He holds potential like some of the strongest sorcerers of the series.

In chapter 253, Kusakabe was revealed to be the strongest first-grade sorcerer of the series, excluding the top three family members, by big names like Mei Mei, Nanami, and Gojo. So, there could be a reason why Gege Akutami, the author of Jujutsu Kaisen, decided to give him a spotlight at this point of the story. Judging by his character, he could pull off a decisive move on Sukuna.

Sasuke throwing his Demon Wind Shuriken at Zabuza (Image via Studio Pierrot)

During the Zabuza fight in Naruto, Kakashi's side was completely outshined by Zabuza and Haku. The pure strength and the potency of Zabuza and Haku's jutsu had Team 7 cornered and Kakashi trapped by the former.

Suddenly, Sasuke stood and took out his Demon Wind Shuriken to attack Zabuza. Zabuza laughed, thinking Sasuke was just a dead man walking, trying to falsely intimidate his opponent. Sasuke threw it toward him and as expected, Zabuza evaded it and mocked him.

To his demise, Naruto popped out of the Shuriken, who was using transformation jutsu to impersonate himself as a shuriken, and released Kakashi from Zabuza's prison. This was one of the key moments to the win against the Wind Ninja. The same could be the case with Kusakabe and Sukuna.

Sukuna as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Sukuna is high on his power right now and just unleashed his anger onto Maki with a Black Flash. So, Kusakabe could be the perfect opponent for him as he is a man from whom not much is expected. Gege could have planned Sukuna's demise at the hands of someone like Kusakabe who hardly has any motivation to fight.

The latter's cursed technique is unknown. Moreover, he has one of the strongest anti-domain techniques, which even rendered Geto's Uzumaki useless. So, fans can expect Kusakabe to make moves in the upcoming chapters, which could mark the downfall of the arrogant King of Curses.

Related links:

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 253 release date and time

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 253 spoilers: Maki suffers a shocking defeat as Sukuna faces his next opponent

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 253: Why Atsuya Kusakabe Has a better chance of Defeating Sukuna than Yuta or Yuji, explored

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 253: Did Sukuna defeat Maki? Explained