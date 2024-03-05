Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 253: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 253 is set to release on Monday, March 11, 2024 at 12AM JST according to the official MANGA Plus website. Following the latest developments in the fight against Ryomen Sukuna, fans are desperate to learn if Uraume was merely bluffing, or if the series’ final villain truly has yet to go all out.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 253 available as of this article’s writing. While spoilers will be made available later in the release week, there’s no telling exactly when these will be released. Likewise, even when released, there’s always a chance that the spoilers are inaccurate relative to the official release’s events.

Thankfully, fans do at least have officially confirmed release information for the highly-anticipated installment. Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 253, as well as speculates on what to expect in the issue and more.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 253 release date and time

Expand Tweet

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 253’s Japanese release date and time is Monday, March 11, 2024 at 12AM JST. This translates to a daytime release on Sunday, March 10, 2024 for most international fans. Select international readers will instead see the issue release in the extremely early morning hours of Monday, March 10, 2024, like domestic Japanese audiences.

The chapter is set to release at the following local times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zone Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7AM, Sunday, March 10, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 10AM, Sunday, March 10, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 3PM, Sunday, March 10, 2024 Central European Time 4PM, Sunday, March 10, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Sunday, March 10, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Sunday, March 10, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Monday, March 11, 2024 Australia Central Time 1:30AM, Monday, March 11, 2024

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 253 where to read

Satoru Gojo's battle with Ryomen Sukuna continues to limit the latter's abilities and power heading into Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 253 (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Fans can read the issue via official sources on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGA Plus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service which grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 252 recap

Yuta Okkotsu's life seems to safe heading into Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 253 (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 252 began with a flashback showing Takuma Ino and Atsuya Kusakabe standing outside Yuta Okkotsu’s Domain Expansion, praising his moving of the barrier. Maki Zen’in then appeared, ending the flashback and returning to current events. It’s revealed that these latest developments were exactly what the group planned on happening, with Ui Ui appearing to teleport Yuta Okkotsu back to Shoko Ieiri to be healed.

Sukuna then realized Yuta broke his Domain Expansion on purpose in order to signal to those outside, as well as distract Sukuna from noticing Maki. It was then confirmed that the Split Soul Katana and the aftereffects of the Satoru Gojo battle were preventing him from healing. Yuji Itadori then tried moving, but realized he had taken so many attacks that his Reverse Cursed Technique couldn’t keep up. Choso then appeared by his side and gave him healing advice.

Maki and Sukuna then clashed, with neither able to get a definitive advantage over the other in the short skirmish shown in the issue. Sukuna compared Maki to Mahoraga, while Maki realized he was using Cursed Energy to both heal and keep his heart beating. Focus then shifted to Kinji Hakari versus Uraume, where the former boasted about how their victory seemed to be assured. The issue ended with the latter claiming Sukuna has yet to go all out.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 253 what to expect (speculative)

Expand Tweet

Despite everything fans have seen so far, it seems that Sukuna has yet to show his full strength heading into Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 253, which is a truly terrifying thought. Likewise, if Uraume’s words prove true, victory for Yuji and co seems all but impossible considering the sacrifices needed to even get to this point in the battle.

More likely than not, however, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 253 won’t give fans an answer here, instead likely focusing on Hakari and Uraume’s battle for the foreseeable future. This will be to the effect of building suspense for the eventual return to the Sukuna fight, which could prove to be the battle’s disastrous final moments if Uraume’s words prove true.

Related links

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 252 highlights

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 252: Is Yuta Okkotsu alive? Explored

Jujutsu Kaisen's best ending victory has Chainsaw Man fans in disbelief

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 opens Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 with a win for Satoru Gojo and more