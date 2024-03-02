Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 opens Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 with a win for Satoru Gojo and more

Despite being up against strong contenders, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has taken the lead in several categories at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024. In addition to emerging victorious in the Best Opening and Ending Sequences categories, the show managed to win the Best Action, Supporting Character, Cinematography, and Voice Artist Performance (Japanese) categories.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, which adapted the Hidden Inventory and the Shibuya Incident arcs into the anime, concluded on December 28, 2023.

While the latter arc may have been the most hyped-up story arc of Gege Akutami's magnum opus, it was also one of the most dreaded arcs of the entire series, purely due to the devastating events and deaths that took place in the arc.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 dominates competition at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024

Satoru Gojo as seen in the anime (image via MAPPA)

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 proved to be the place where the Jujutsu Kaisen series got its chance to shine, as it won the majority of the awards for the categories it was nominated in. On the orange carpet, the series emerged as the winner of the following categories:

Best Action

Best Ending Sequence

Best Opening Sequence

Best Supporting Character

Best Voice Artist Performance - Japanese

Best Cinematography

Everyone's favorite character from Jujutsu Kaisen, Satoru Gojo, won the Best Supporting Character and Best Voice Artist Performance (Japanese) categories, whereas Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 won the rest.

The anime adaptation of Gege Akutami's magnum opus emerged as one of the best anime of the modern era, as it gained quite a huge fan following in a relatively short amount of time.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2's wins at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 were presented by several famous personalities. Vincent Cole Hacker, aka Vinnie Hacker, announced the show's win in the Best Action category, whereas Che Lingo, the accomplished rapper from South London, announced the show's victory in the Best Ending Sequence category.

Nominees for the Best Action category

Expand Tweet

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 beat out several strong contenders in the Best Action category at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, which included:

Attack on Titan final season: The Final Chapters Special 1

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Separation

Chainsaw Man

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

One Piece

Nominees for the Best Opening Sequence category

Expand Tweet

The opening theme song of the first arc of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, titled Where Our Blue Is by Tatsuya Kitani, won the Best Opening Sequence category, which included:

Idol - YOASOBI - Oshi No Ko

Innocent Arrogance - BiSH - Heavenly Delusion

KICK BACK - Kenshi Yonezu - Chainsaw Man

Song of the Dead - KANA-BOON - Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Where Our Blue Is - Tatsuya Kitani - Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

WORK - Ringo Sheena and millennium parade - Hell’s Paradise

Nominees for the Best Ending Sequence category

Expand Tweet

The ending sequence for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2's Hidden Inventory arc, titled Akari by Soshi Sakiyama, won the Best Ending Sequence category at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, which included:

Akari - Soshi Sakiyama - Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

Happiness of the Dead - Shiyui - Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

HAWATARI NIOKU CENTI (2-hundred-million-centimeter-long blades) - MAXIMUM THE HORMONE - Chainsaw Man

Koi Kogare - milet x MAN WITH A MISSION - Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc

Mephisto - QUEEN BEE - Oshi No Ko

Color - yama - Spy X Family season 1 cour 2

Nominees for the Best Supporting Character category

Expand Tweet

Satoru Gojo's victory in the Best Supporting Character category certainly comes as no surprise. The category featured other popular characters, like:

Arataka Reigen - Mob Psycho 100 III

Hange Zoe - Attack on Titan final season: The Final Chapters Special 1

Kana Arima - Oshi No Ko

Power - Chainsaw Man

Satoru Gojo - Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

Suguru Geto - Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

Nominees for the Best Voice Artist- Japanese category

Expand Tweet

The Best Voice Artist—Japanese category at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 was won by Satoru Gojo's voice actor, Yuichi Nakamura. Other popular names in the category included:

Atsumi Tanezaki (Anya Forger) - Spy X Family season 1 cour 2

Kikunosuke Toya (Denji) - Chainsaw Man

Mayumi Tanaka (Monkey D. Luffy) - One Piece

Yoshino Aoyama (Bocchi) - Bocchi The Rock!

Yuki Kaji (Eren Jaeger) - Attack on Titan final season: The Final Chapters Special 1

Yuichi Nakamura (Satoru Gojo) - Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

Nominees for Best Cinematography category

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 also won the Best Cinematography category at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, which included:

Attack on Titan final season: The Final Chapters Special 1

Chainsaw Man

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc

Heavenly Delusion

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

Vinland Saga season 2

Related Links: