Jujutsu Kaisen's best ending victory has Chainsaw Man fans in disbelief

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 performed quite well at the 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards as it won the coveted Anime of the Year title. This was the series' 13th nomination for the night, discounting the non-Japanese voice actor nominations, and its ninth win. It was truly a night to remember for Team MAPPA and all its talented staff.

At the other end, Chainsaw Man had somewhat of an underwhelming night. Leaving out the non-Japanese voice actor wins, it grabbed just one award (Best New Series) despite being nominated in several other categories.

It also lost out on a certain title, which fans were almost certain it would win. The winner of this award was none other than Jujutsu Kaisen, and its announcement sent waves of disbelief throughout the Chainaw Man fandom.

Jujutsu Kaisen's "Best Ending" win at the 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards shocks Chainsaw Man fandom

In the category of "Best Ending Sequence," there were six considerably strong contenders:

Akari by Soshi Sakiyama (Jujutsu Kaisen season 2)

Happiness of the Dead by Shiyui (Zom100: Bucket List of the Dead)

Koi Kogare by milet x MAN WITH A MISSION (Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc)

Color by yama (SpyxFamily Season 1 Cour 2)

HAWATARI NIOKU CENTI (2-hundred-million-centimeter-long blades) by MAXIMUM BY HORMONE (Chainsaw Man)

Mephisto by QUEEN BEE (Oshi No Ko).

This was when nearly all Chainsaw Man fans were certain that their beloved anime would win. However, fans' jaws dropped to the floor when Rapper Che Lingo announced the winner - Akari by Soshi Sakiyama.

Lovers of the series were massively upset, given that each of the 12 episodes had a unique ending sequence. What's more, each one was distinct to their respective episode and tied into it. None of the fan favorites, such as Chainsaw Blood, Dogland, or others, were on the nominee list.

While Akari by Soshi Sakiyama was quite the ending theme, Chainsaw Man's ending themes were designed with something different in mind. All of its 12 endings were eligible to make the category, considering the kind of response they received upon release. Nonetheless, the votes have been counted, and Jujutsu Kaisen swooped up this one.

Chainsaw Man fans upset by Jujutsu Kaisen win

Fans react on X to Jujutsu Kaisen edging Chainsaw Man for Best Ending Sequence (Image via X/@glitchshay)

Chainsaw Man lovers did not waste a second in taking to social media to express their disbelief and, subsequently, disapproval of the results. Many from the fandom felt they had been "robbed" because Gege Akutami's series is so hyped.

Others were taken aback as to how a single anime with 12 different endings might have failed to win. They felt that each ending was iconic and deservedly went viral - Violence, Chainsaw Blood, First Death, to name a few.

They were unhappy that the hard work of the Chainsaw Man staff went unnoticed. Many even felt that Crunchyroll could have clubbed all 12 endings under the anime and presented it, thus possibly giving it a higher chance at victory.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen seems to have been picked in a number of categories. Along with Best Ending Sequence, it won Best Opening Sequence, Best Character Design, Best Cinematography, Best Action, Best Director, and Gojo Satoru won Best Supporting Character.

Overall, it was a great night for Team MAPPA and Jujutsu Kaisen. But that isn't the same for Chainsaw Man and its fandom. Even so, it still managed to bag quite a few Best Voice Actor awards in different languages and was bestowed with the title of Best New Series. But many feel that HAWATARI NIOKU CENTI deserves the Best Ending Sequence.

