Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024: Chainsaw Man pulls ahead of Oshi no Ko

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 are finally here, and fans have been on cloud nine as Chainsaw Man was announced as the winner of the Best New Series of 2024. The series was animated by the animation studio MAPPA.

The 2022 dark fantasy action anime is based on a manga series of the same name, written and illustrated by Tatsuki Fujimoto. The series won the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 for Best New Series as a non-sequel series that was part of the 2023 anime lineup. The series follows a new animation style and an intriguing plotline that was appreciated worldwide.

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 Best New Series Winner: Chainsaw Man

Chainsaw Man was crowned the accolade for the Best New Series in the Crunchyroll Anime Awards by singer, producer, and music producer Katty Yaeji Lee, more commonly known as Yaeji.

The series has been one of the most talked-about shows of 2023, as a different animation style accompanied it. Although the series received some criticism initially, it soared through later on and was one of the best anime series of its season.

Nominations for Best New Series 2024

Chainsaw Man was given a run for its money, as the other nominations for this series were also some of the best that aired in 2024. The nominations for Best New Series were:

BOCCHI THE ROCK! by CloverWorks Heavenly Delusion by Production I.G Hell's Paradise by MAPPA OSHI NO KO by Doga Koba ZOM 100: Bucket List of the Dead by BUG FILMS

Chainsaw Man synopsis

Denji (left) and Makima (right) as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Chainsaw Man is an action-fantasy series centered around Denji, a teenage boy living a harsh life while paying off his father's loans, who died in an accident. He hunts devils and gets paid by a specific organization to whom his father is indebted.

As the story progresses, Denji gets into a pinch against a giant devil and is on the verge of dying. At the eleventh hour, Denji's pet demon, Pochita, replaces his dead heart with himself, thus turning Denji into a Chainsaw Man Devil. Denji wakes up after getting a heart transplant and goes berserk as his new powers go out of control.

After killing the giant devil, Denji is visited by Makima, who belongs to the Devil Hunter Organization. She recruited Denji into this organization, and Denji has no idea where his new life will take him. Will this be smooth sailing for Denji, or does another challenge await him?

