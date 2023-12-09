Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024: Schedule, how to vote, and more

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 is fast approaching and the entire anime and manga community is excited. Every year, hundreds of thousands of fans and content creators alike come together to partake in this event, held at the Grand Prince Hotel ShinTakanawa, Tokyo.

This is an award show conducted by Crunchyroll which takes place every year in January, where judges nominate 6 entries for various anime-related categories and fans vote to choose the winner.

The details surrounding the voting schedule, voting process, and the categories for Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 have already been released.

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024: Voting schedule, how to vote, and categories

Voting schedule and how to vote

Fans can start casting their votes on January 17, 2024. The poll will be open for a total of 10 days, and will conclude on January 27, 2024. Crunchyroll Anime Awards will have a look at the votes and announce the winners on March 2, 2024.

On this day, Crunchyroll will be hosting an event where the winners of each category are announced. This live event, taking place in Japan, will see some of the most well-known names in the anime industry in attendance.

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 will be partnering with Telescope. Once the voting pages on the Crunchyroll website go live, fans can log in with either their email address or their mobile phone number and cast their votes. Fans will be able to vote only once per day.

Categories

All the categories as seen on the Crunchyroll Anime Awards official website (Image via Crunchyroll)

In total, Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 has 32 categories, ranging from best character to the best theme songs. Here’s all the categories that fans can vote for in the upcoming event:

Anime of the Year

Best Continuing Series

Best New Series

Best Film

Best Original Anime

Best Animation

Best Character Design

Best Director

Best Cinematography (New)

Best Art Direction (New)

Best Romance

Best Comedy

Best Action

Best Fantasy

Best Drama

Best Slice of Life (New)

Best Main Character

Best Supporting Character

“Must Protect At All Costs” Character

Best Anime Song

Best Score

Best Opening Sequence

Best Ending Sequence

Best VA Performance (Japanese)

Best VA Performance (English)

Best VA Performance (Spanish)

Best VA Performance (Castilian)

Best VA Performance (French)

Best VA Performance (Arabic)

Best VA Performance (German)

Best VA Performance (Italian)

Best VA Performance (Portuguese)

As seen in the abovementioned list, we can see that Crunchyroll has added a few new categories this year. As the medium grows, the number of individuals getting involved in new anime projects is also increasing. Hence, the new categories are Crunchyroll's way of acknowledging all the important aspects of a production.

Hosts

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 will have two hosts - Sally Amaki and Jon Kabira.

Sally Amaki is a popular voice actor and singer. She started her career in Japan after she moved from Los Angeles in 2016. Anime had a massive influence in her life, fueling her to go to Japan. She later went on to join the popular voice acting group “22/7”. She has also lent her voice to Carol Olston from Tomo-chan is a Girl and Akubi from Pandora to Akubi. Her voice acting wasn’t just limited to anime, as she voiced Kiriko in the popular video game Overwatch 2 as well.

Jon Kabira is also quite popular in Japan. He is a well-known narrator and radio personality. He has also provided commentary in various football games alongside popular Japanese football players such as Hiroshi Nanami.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

