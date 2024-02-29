Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024: Every celebrity appearing at the ceremony

Crunchyroll has unveiled the roster for the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, featuring creators, musicians, and performances spanning various platforms. Originating in January 2017, the Crunchyroll Anime Awards, also called the Anime Awards, is an event hosted by the anime streaming platform to honor the top anime of each year. The ceremonies are presented annually, with fans worldwide granted the opportunity to cast their votes.

The eighth annual Crunchyroll Anime Awards is set to showcase numerous acclaimed celebrities and musicians, including YOASOBI, LiSA, and Megan Thee Stallion, alongside actresses such as Chiaki Kuriyama, Iman Vellani, Rashmika Mandanna, internet personalities like Emiru, among many others.

This year, the Anime Awards will introduce its own theme song, a first in its history, produced by renowned composers Hiroyuki Sawano and Kohta Yamamoto, who are also slated to perform live at the ceremony. Below is a comprehensive list of all the celebrities scheduled to grace the stage at Crunchyroll's 2024 Anime Awards.

LiSA, YOASOBI, SAWANO, and 25 other celebrities appearing onstage at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024

Aquaria, the American fashion and Drag model, television personality, and recording artist, will appear on stage at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024. Hailing from New York City, this versatile talent is renowned not only in beauty and fashion but also as an international DJ and anime enthusiast. Winner of the tenth season of RuPaul's Drag Race in 2018, Aquaria will be an award presenter at the Anime Awards 2024’s live ceremony.

The Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 stage will be graced by the esteemed South Korean filmmaker and four-time Oscar Winner Bong Joon Ho as one of the award presenters during the live ceremony.

With a remarkable career as a director, producer, and screenwriter, Bong Joon Ho's seventh feature film, Parasite (2019), is a masterpiece acclaimed by critics worldwide. The film has garnered numerous awards, including every International Feature Film award, and became the first foreign-language film to secure the SAG Award for Best Performance.

The accomplished rapper from South London, Che Lingo, is scheduled to take the stage as a presenter at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024. This contemporary British musician is celebrated for his ability to blend various elements and genres, including hip-hop, grime, drill, and Afroswing, in his music. This fervent anime enthusiast has previously collaborated on anime projects such as Jujutsu Kaisen, where he crafted the finale ending soundtrack for season 1, titled Be Prepared.

Best known for her iconic roles, such as Gogo Yubari in Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill Volume 1 (2003) and Takako Chigusa in Kinji Fukasaku's Battle Royale (2000), Chiaki has also made waves in the music industry. In 2010, she made her musical debut by performing the theme song Ryūsei no Namida for the anime Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn.

The renowned Japanese singer, actress, and model Chiaki Kuriyama has been confirmed to present an award at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024.

The list of artists slated to grace the stage at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 also features esteemed sports personality DeMarcus Lawrence. In addition to his stellar career as an American football player, DeMarcus Lawrence has been a devoted anime enthusiast for many years. This NFL footballer from the Dallas Cowboys is set to join the lineup of live ceremony award presenters at this annual event.

Renowned as a pro gamer, cosplayer, and anime enthusiast, Emiru, a prominent professional Twitch streamer, has been announced as an award presenter at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 ceremony.

Hailing from the United States, she is one of the most-watched women on Twitch. Emiru is a well-known internet personality and an expert entertainer who also co-hosts of the gaming, anime, and pop culture podcast Steak & Eggs, alongside Asmongold and Tectone.

The acclaimed music composer, producer, lyricist, and arranger Hiroyuki SAWANO has been confirmed as one of the main musical performers at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024.

Sawano's career spans across various media, including anime, TV dramas, and films. He has worked on acclaimed anime projects such as Solo Leveling, Attack on Titan, The Seven Deadly Sins, Blue Exorcist, and many others. During the live 2024 award ceremony, he, alongside KOHTA YAMAMOTO, is set to deliver a full performance of the inaugural Anime Awards Theme Song.

Marvel’s Kamala Khan is confirmed to be a live ceremony presenter at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024.

Iman Vellani, the actress portraying Kamala/Ms. Marvel’s character made her acting debut in Disney+’s the Marvel Cinematic Universe miniseries, Ms. Marvel, in 2022. Born in Pakistan and raised in Canada, this award-winning actress has also appeared in other Marvel projects, such as The Marvels in 2023, and is slated to perform in two upcoming Avengers films.

Joaquim Dos Santos, the Portuguese-American animator and storyboard artist, is scheduled to be an award presenter at the 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards.

Joaquim was one of the directors for the hyped sequel to Miles Morales's story, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023). He is also overseeing the direction for the third sequel film, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, scheduled for release in 2024. He has previously contributed to other renowned animation projects, including The Legend of Korra and Avatar: The Last Airbender.

The talented composer, arranger, and lyricist KOHTA YAMAMOTO is set to join the lineup of celebrities gracing the stage at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 as one of the musical performers.

Yamamoto has made significant contributions to the anime industry, with notable works including Attack on Titan, The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse, Kingdom, and Dark Gathering, among many others. He previously won the Crunchyroll Anime Award for Best Soundtrack in 2023 for Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 alongside Hiroyuki Sawano.

Labrinth, the multi-talented GRAMMY-nominated artist known for his diversity in songwriting, producing, and singing, will present an award at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024.

Hailing from Britain, he has a successful career spanning multiple genres. Other than the GRAMMY’s, Labrinth has garnered nominations for other prestigious awards, including the BRIT Awards and Golden Globe Awards. He has worked on acclaimed projects like HBO's Euphoria and collaborated with industry icons like Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, and Billie Eilish.

Lena Lemon is an internet personality and a digital creator who produces content centered around anime, gaming, and cosplaying. She seamlessly blends her Japanese heritage with her upbringing in Canada into her work. With over 2 million followers on social media, she has become a prominent figure in her community.

Lena Lemon is set to serve as an award presenter for the live ceremony at the upcoming Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024.

At the 8th annual Crunchyroll Anime Awards, the renowned Japanese singer-songwriter LiSA will grace the stage as an award presenter.

Known for her breathtaking vocals, LiSA has contributed to hit theme songs for numerous beloved anime series such as Demon Slayer, Sword Art Online, Fate/Zero, The Irregular at Magic High School, My Hero Academia, and many more. Her remarkable talent has propelled her to immense popularity among domestic and international audiences in recent years.

Hailing from the Philippines, Liza Soberano is a multifaceted talent, excelling as an actress, advocate, and entrepreneur. She is set to join the lineup of live ceremony presenters at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024.

A passionate anime enthusiast, Liza has not only graced numerous TV shows and movies but also lent her voice to the main character, Alexandra Trese, in the anime-influenced animated TV series Trese. She recently made her Hollywood debut with the film Lisa Frankenstein (2024).

Renowned as a GRAMMY-winning recording artist, philanthropist, and entrepreneur, Megan Thee Stallion will grace the stage at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 as a live ceremony award presenter.

Megan's love for anime is well-known, evident in her anime-inspired looks, styling, and music creation. She has openly declared My Hero Academia as her top favorite anime, with Hunter x Hunter, Black Clover, Attack on Titan, and Jujutsu Kaisen following closely behind.

Mercedes Varnado, recognized by her ring names Sasha Banks and Mercedes, is a multifaceted American professional wrestler, actress, innovator, advocate, and entrepreneur. She is also well-known for starring in high-budget projects such as The Mandalorian, where she portrays Koska Reeves.

Renowned as a WWE world champion and the first black woman to headline WrestleMania, she is set to be among the live ceremony presenters at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024.

Nava Rose, the American social media personality and YouTube celebrity is among the lineup of celebrities slated to appear as award presenters at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024.

Renowned for engaging content spanning DIY projects, lifestyle tips, beauty, and fashion, Nava Rose commands a significant presence across various social media platforms. Her influence has facilitated collaborations with prominent brands such as Revlon and MAC Cosmetics.

18) OMA

The UK-based sensational hip-hop band OMA has captivated audiences worldwide with their dynamic performances. This young band has quickly garnered acclaim by sharing stages with renowned artists such as Isaiah Rashad, the Black Eyed Peas, and Shing02.

OMA is poised to bring their electrifying energy to the stage of the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 as one of the featured musical performers. They are set to perform the opening song, Battlecry from Samurai Champloo, alongside Shing02 and SPIN MASTER A-1, promising an unforgettable musical experience for attendees.

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are the acclaimed American filmmaker and TV producer duo, celebrated for their Academy Award-winning work on Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Beyond their contributions to Miles Morales' sequel movie, they have left an indelible mark on recent successful films such as The LEGO Movie, 21 Jump Street, 22 Jump Street, The Mitchells vs. The Machines, and Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, among others.

This esteemed duo is slated to take the stage at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 to present an award.

Porter Robinson, the GRAMMY-nominated American record producer, songwriter, and DJ, is set to present an award at the live ceremony of Crunchyroll’s 2024 Anime Awards.

This avid anime enthusiast achieved widespread recognition with the release of the RIAA Gold-certified single Shelter alongside Madeon in 2016. The animated music video, created in collaboration with A-1 Pictures and Crunchyroll, swiftly went viral. Robinson held the highest-grossing electronic music tour of 2021 and reached over a billion music streams in the same year.

21) Rashmika Mandanna

Actoress Rashmika Mandanna (Image via Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna)

Indian film actress Rashmika Mandanna will grace the stage as an award presenter at this year’s Crunchyroll Anime Awards.

Renowned as one of South India’s highest-paid actresses, Rashmika is also a devoted anime enthusiast. She has made significant contributions to the Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi film industries, earning several awards, including four SIIMA Awards and a Filmfare Award South. Rashmika was named Forbes India’s most influential actor in 2022 and featured in Forbes India’s 30 Under 30 list in 2024.

Roland, a Japanese host, fashion model, entrepreneur, and TV personality, holds the title of 'King of the Hosts' as the top record holder for sales in Kabukicho host clubs. Renowned as the most popular male nightclub host in Japan, Roland's successful career in the nightlife industry led him to establish his own nightclub, THE CLUB, in 2019.

His prominence has earned him a place among the lineup of artists and celebrities appearing at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 as an award presenter.

Shingo Annen, popularly known as Shing02, is a Japanese-born hip-hop artist, producer, and activist who grew up in Tanzania and England. Renowned for his collaborations, particularly with the late Japanese producer Nujabes, Shing02 recently teamed up with SPIN MASTER A-1 on the Japanese project 246911.

In honor of Samurai Champloo's 20th anniversary, Shing02, alongside SPIN MASTER A-1 and OMA, is scheduled to perform the show's opening theme, Battlecry, live at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024.

So Takei, the esteemed Japanese TV personality, comedian, actor, and former track and field athlete will also make an appearance as an award presenter at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024.

This former Japanese Decathlon Champion had been a 4x100m gold medalist in the World Masters Athletics Championships. Takei has also served as a spokesperson for the Rugby World Cup 2019, an official supporter of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games and Kansai World Masters Games, and holds the position of president of the Japan Fencing Federation (2021-2022).

Spin Master A-1, the DJ and musician, is set to deliver a musical performance at this year's Crunchyroll Anime Awards alongside Shing02 and OMA.

Known for transcending into a live performance artist during his live, Spin Master A-1 showcases his talents on stage, captivating audiences with his dynamic presence. As the active live DJ for Shing02, he brings a unique fusion of hip-hop with traditional Japanese instruments and sounds.

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 is featuring Vincent Cole Hacker, widely recognized as Vinnie Hacker, as an award presenter at the ceremony.

Known for his versatility, Vinnie has excelled in various career paths as a model, actor, pro gamer, entrepreneur, and voiceover artist, amassing a significant following across multiple social media platforms. With a deep passion for anime, Vinnie aspires to fulfill his dream of developing a manga into a fully-fledged anime someday.

Singer, DJ, and music producer Kathy Yaeji Lee, aka Yaeji, is set to join the lineup of presenters at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024.

Based in New York City, this American musician seamlessly integrates her Korean heritage into her music, merging house music and hip-hop elements with soft, understated vocals sung in both English and Korean. Since her debut in 2017, Yaeji has collaborated with prominent figures in the industry, such as Dua Lipa, Charli XCX, Robyn, and Oh Hyuk.

Ylona Garcia, the Filipino-Australian singer, songwriter, and actress, is confirmed as one of the award presenters at the 8th Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024.

Having worked in the Filipino entertainment industry for five years, Ylona was deeply influenced by the remarkable talents she encountered, motivating her to showcase her talents on a global platform. She aspires to be an example for others, encouraging people worldwide to pursue their dreams and aspirations with confidence and pride.

Wrapping up the esteemed lineup for the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 is the Japanese pop duo YOASOBI. Prior to their performance at Coachella 2024, the duo is slated to grace the ceremony as one of the musical performers.

Comprising composer Ayase and vocalist Lilas Ikuta, this sensational J-pop duo has contributed theme songs to several recent hit anime, including Oshi No Ko, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, Beasters, and Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury.

