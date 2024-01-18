Crunchyroll reveals Megan Thee Stallion, LiSa, and other presenters for 2024 Anime Awards

Crunchyroll informed Sportskeeda via email correspondence on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, that they have revealed the nominees for their eighth annual Crunchyroll Anime Awards. They also announced the star-studded lineup of presenters, including Megan Thee Stallion, LiSA, Iman Vellani and others.

Crunchyroll has announced the nominees for the 25 categories set to be awarded in the 2024 Anime Awards. With that, the award program aims to honor the craft and artistry of Japanese animation, including the creators, musicians and performances across platforms.

Crunchyroll 2024 Anime Awards reveals celebrity presenters Megan Thee Stallion, LiSA, and others

LiSA and Iman Vellani are set to presenters at 2024 Anime Awards (Image via Crunchyroll)

On Wednesday, January 17, Crunchyroll announced its awards nominees and the star-studded lineup of presenters for both the Anime Awards' live ceremony and the pre-show.

The event will take place in Tokyo, Japan for a second year with an elevated format. The pre-show will see the event's hosts and global presenters reveal a slate of fan-favorite awards. More about the same will be announced soon.

ROLAND, Che Lingo, and Aquaria are set to be presenters at the 2024 Anime Awards (Image via Crunchyroll)

The current list of Anime Awards live ceremony and pre-show presenters include:

Megan Thee Stallion - Three-time GRAMMY winner, philanthropist, and entrepreneur.

Iman Vellani - Award-winning actress for MS. MARVEL. She was also part of THE MARVELS.

LiSA - Japanese singer-songwriter who has performed hit anime theme songs for anime like Demon Slayer, Sword Art Online, and others.

ROLAND - Japanese nightclub host, entrepreneur, and TV personality.

Aquaria - American fashion model, drag entertainer, and international DJ who was crowned the winner of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 10. She is a passionate advocate for the LGBTQ+ community and a long-time anime enthusiast.

Che Lingo - British rapper and artist known for regularly mixing genres within his music.

Lena Lemon - Creator known for her anime, cosplay, and gaming content.

Yaeji - Artist, producer, vocalist, and DJ, whose dancefloor-ready tracks have made her a global icon.

Ylona Garcia - Singer born in the Philippines and raised in Australia.

Lena Lemon, Yaeji, and Ylona Garcia are set to be presenters at the 2024 Anime Awards (Image via Crunchyroll)

Megan Thee Stallion said:

“Watching anime is one of my favorite things to do! I love cosplaying all of my favorite characters, I love the storytelling, and I love getting inspiration from the different anime art styles!"

On being offered the opportunity to attend and present at award at the 2024 Anime Awards, Megan Thee Stallion said that she's looking forward to traveling to Tokyo and joining her fellow anime lovers to celebrate and honor the best anime creators and shows in the world.

Anime of the Year Award Nominees (Image via Crunchyroll)

Kenichiro Yoshida, Chairman and CEO of Sony Group Corporation, will also return to the event to deliver his opening remarks at the Anime Awards live ceremony. The live ceremony will hosted by voice actress Sally Amaki and entertainer Jon Kabira.

The voting period for the Anime Awards began on January 17 and will be open through January 27, 2024, at 11:59 PM Pacific Time. Fans are encouraged to vote every day to cheer their favorites to the top spot.

The results will be announced at the 2024 Anime Awards live ceremony on Saturday, March 2, and through a global fan live stream.