My Hero Academia: Megan Thee Stallion breaks the internet with Mirko cosplay

Megan Thee Stallion has wowed fans once again with her recent cosplay of Mirko from My Hero Academia.

The popular rapper has won several prestigious accolades over the past few years, including three Grammys and six BET Awards. When she isn't busy with video shoots or red-carpet appearances, she enjoys anime and is a big fan of My Hero Academia.

Megan recently broke the internet with her Mirko cosplay. But this isn't the first time she's cosplayed a My Hero Academia character, as she did a photo shoot dressed up as Shoto Todoroki back in 2019.

Megan Thee Stallion grants everyone's wish by cosplaying as Mirko from My Hero Academia

Here's the photo shoot in question

Megan Thee Stallion shared The Mirko cosplay on all of her social media accounts, with over two million likes on her Instagram post and approximately 265,000 likes on her Twitter post.

Mirko is a popular cosplay for a variety of reasons. It has been executed by AEW wrestler Jade Cargill in the past. Megan Thee Stallion's version can be crowned as most detailed so far, down from the design to mannerisms.

Check out some epic Twitter reactions below

Alan 🦁 @RealisticSK Taking this opportunity to remind y’all that one of Horikoshi’s assistant is a huge fan of Megan and has been using her a model for a lot of their Mirko art. Taking this opportunity to remind y’all that one of Horikoshi’s assistant is a huge fan of Megan and has been using her a model for a lot of their Mirko art. https://t.co/02dfG817We

One fan mentioned how Shōta Noguchi likes to draw Mirko using Megan Thee Stallion as a reference. For those who are unfamiliar, Noguchi is Horikoshi's assistant in the My Hero Academia series.

kira-ann @stalevodkamom Alan 🦁 @RealisticSK Taking this opportunity to remind y’all that one of Horikoshi’s assistant is a huge fan of Megan and has been using her a model for a lot of their Mirko art. Taking this opportunity to remind y’all that one of Horikoshi’s assistant is a huge fan of Megan and has been using her a model for a lot of their Mirko art. https://t.co/02dfG817We Also: my hero academia takes place in the near future, like a hundred+ years after our time. There's an implication here that Megan is a canon historical figure in this universe that Mirko loves to pay homage to twitter.com/RealisticSK/st… Also: my hero academia takes place in the near future, like a hundred+ years after our time. There's an implication here that Megan is a canon historical figure in this universe that Mirko loves to pay homage to twitter.com/RealisticSK/st…

Because the series is set in the future, Megan Thee Stallion could be a historical role model for Mirko, which would be fascinating to consider. Without giving anything away, recent manga chapters indicate that League of Legends exists in the universe, implying that anything is possible.

🍊 ART HIATUS FOR COLLEGE! LILLY(ง'̀-'́)ง @gimme_ur_d0llar EVERYONE SHUT THE FUCK UP AUNTY MEGAN THEE STALLION IS COSPLAYIN MIRKO EVERYONE SHUT THE FUCK UP AUNTY MEGAN THEE STALLION IS COSPLAYIN MIRKO

Several fans chose to ignore the analytical debates and simply admire the cosplay in question. Megan clearly enjoys the series, as do some of her fans.

My Hero Academia is a very popular series, so it's no surprise that a few celebrities would be invested. Megan takes her fandom up a notch with a full blown cosplay.

Fans were ecstatic to see this cosplay because not just anyone can pull off Mirko's look in real life.

knight dio is watching merlin bbc @BoucleQuiDort megan finally cosplayed mirko.. i can go back 2 sleep megan finally cosplayed mirko.. i can go back 2 sleep https://t.co/0DyTRrPocW

Some fans have been waiting for this moment for years. Because the popular rap artist had already cosplayed as Todoroki, it was only a matter of time before she tried her hand at Mirko from My Hero Academia.

Anisa ☾ @anidoriya I present to you, Megan thee stallion as Pro Hero Mirko I present to you, Megan thee stallion as Pro Hero Mirko https://t.co/f98TNrvzsJ

Surprisingly, a My Hero Academia fan unknowingly predicted this back in 2021 when she dressed Stallion as Mirko in crossover fanart. It only took a year for it to happen, as it turned out.

