My Hero Academia chapter 371 spoilers reveal that Shoji's backstory is sadder than fans imagined

The spoilers for the upcoming My Hero Academia chapter 371 began circulating on social media a couple of hours ago. As many fans expected, the spoilers revealed that the chapter will focus on Shoji and the discrimination he faced as a child. After years of waiting, Horikoshi is finally giving fans a proper backstory to one of the most forgotten characters.

Once the spoilers and raw scans were uploaded, fans made their way to Twitter to express their emotions. From those that became emotional due to Mezo Shoji’s backstory to those that praised Horikoshi - social media has been flooded with reactions from fans.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 371.

Fans are in shock that My Hero Academia chapter 371 made League of Legends cannon

Why were fans so emotional after the spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 371?

I love that every character is getting moments in this war no matter how minor they were previously in the grand scheme of the series everyone Is being involved I love that every character is getting moments in this war no matter how minor they were previously in the grand scheme of the series everyone Is being involved #MHA371 I love that every character is getting moments in this war no matter how minor they were previously in the grand scheme of the series everyone Is being involved https://t.co/YJrA5DmYlm

My Hero Academia chapter 371 begins with Shoji trying to convince Spinner and the mutants to give up the fight. He will have a flashback to the time he revealed his face and past to his friends. Once he was finished with his tragic tale, his classmates hugged him. Back in the present, Shoji is prepared to fight the monstrous Spinner, and Koda is standing near him with his Quirk apparently awakened.

Minutes after the full spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 371 were released, fans began praising Horikoshi for his writing.

🌲 Icarusフライ🌲 @JVA_FanBoy01 #MHASpoilers #MHA371

I'm so glad Hori didn't speedrun this Shoji/Mutant Arc. So far I'm satisfied with how Hori is handling the Mutant Discrimination and Shoji. There's also a lot of wholesome scenes of this chapter. It's Really great imo! I'm so glad Hori didn't speedrun this Shoji/Mutant Arc. So far I'm satisfied with how Hori is handling the Mutant Discrimination and Shoji. There's also a lot of wholesome scenes of this chapter. It's Really great imo! #MHASpoilers #MHA371I'm so glad Hori didn't speedrun this Shoji/Mutant Arc. So far I'm satisfied with how Hori is handling the Mutant Discrimination and Shoji. There's also a lot of wholesome scenes of this chapter. It's Really great imo!

🧡dkbk/bkdk brainrot💚 Kacchan’s heart.. @Dekacchann #MHA371 #MHASpoilers

People complaining about this chapter and saying it’s not the time for a trip down the memory lane cause we’re in the middle of the war baffle me..



It adds so much emotion and depth to the story and that’s the way Hori does things. Perhaps MHA ain’t for you. People complaining about this chapter and saying it’s not the time for a trip down the memory lane cause we’re in the middle of the war baffle me..It adds so much emotion and depth to the story and that’s the way Hori does things. Perhaps MHA ain’t for you. #MHA371 #MHASpoilersPeople complaining about this chapter and saying it’s not the time for a trip down the memory lane cause we’re in the middle of the war baffle me..It adds so much emotion and depth to the story and that’s the way Hori does things. Perhaps MHA ain’t for you.

🎃 Orlando 🍁 @MHAOrlando #MHA371 #bnha371 #MHAspoilers



Not even gonna lie I take away what I said last chapter this is actually mad good and I respect shoji a whole alot more I still think we should’ve gotten this earlier but at least we getting his backstory & more about the mutants Not even gonna lie I take away what I said last chapter this is actually mad good and I respect shoji a whole alot more I still think we should’ve gotten this earlier but at least we getting his backstory & more about the mutants #MHA371 #bnha371 #MHAspoilers Not even gonna lie I take away what I said last chapter this is actually mad good and I respect shoji a whole alot more I still think we should’ve gotten this earlier but at least we getting his backstory & more about the mutants 💯 https://t.co/HDetxz55Oj

Chrono @Chrono______ #MHA371 #mhaspoilers



I love Horikoshi fleshing out the side cast more seeing more and more of these characters is ALWAYS welcome also I feel very bad for Shoji I love Horikoshi fleshing out the side cast more seeing more and more of these characters is ALWAYS welcome also I feel very bad for Shoji #MHA371 #mhaspoilers I love Horikoshi fleshing out the side cast more seeing more and more of these characters is ALWAYS welcome also I feel very bad for Shoji https://t.co/1SmBaW4sUQ

Most of the community is extremely happy with how the manga creator is handling the subject. Many others are simply happy to learn more about Shoji and his struggles.

BakuGOAT1 @LegitTayj1 #MHASpoilers Something as important as shoji revealing his face and especially to his classmates is pushed into a flashback? Would've been way better if it happened in real time but whatever I guess. #MHA371 Something as important as shoji revealing his face and especially to his classmates is pushed into a flashback? Would've been way better if it happened in real time but whatever I guess. #MHA371 #MHASpoilers https://t.co/Ej6hmT2umw

Sync 🎃 🎧 🖤 @SyncXmA #MHA371 #mhaspoilers



Ngl I really like Shoji’s design under his mask. I just wish all this stuff for his character happened before we got to this final war. Why must the story flashback to every important event when it could have easily implemented this into earlier chapters Ngl I really like Shoji’s design under his mask. I just wish all this stuff for his character happened before we got to this final war. Why must the story flashback to every important event when it could have easily implemented this into earlier chapters #MHA371 #mhaspoilers Ngl I really like Shoji’s design under his mask. I just wish all this stuff for his character happened before we got to this final war. Why must the story flashback to every important event when it could have easily implemented this into earlier chapters

Sync 🎃 🎧 🖤 @SyncXmA #MHA371 #mhaspoilers



Having all of this introduced prior to this sub plot being tapped into would’ve just been better in every regard. Not only for narrative and flow sake, but also because if the reader is gonna care about a background character, u gotta build that up imo Having all of this introduced prior to this sub plot being tapped into would’ve just been better in every regard. Not only for narrative and flow sake, but also because if the reader is gonna care about a background character, u gotta build that up imo #MHA371 #mhaspoilers Having all of this introduced prior to this sub plot being tapped into would’ve just been better in every regard. Not only for narrative and flow sake, but also because if the reader is gonna care about a background character, u gotta build that up imo

Sadly, not everyone reacted positively to the spoilers. A few fans were unhappy that Shoji’s past was shown in a flashback. They claim that Horikoshi should have shown the conversation between the young Hero and his friends earlier. According to them, only having a flashback for such an important scene makes fans care less about an important topic like discrimination.

Speaking of discrimination, the fandom is mostly in tears after Shoji’s tragic past was revealed. Shoji, also known as Tentacole, is one of the kindest and most caring characters in the franchise, but he is also one of the students who suffered the most. His flashback was heartbreaking for many fans, who noticed that his scars must be linked to horrible experiences that the manga did not show.

ancee 🙆🏻‍♀️ @ceewxnder #MHASpoilers #MHA371



imagine being a child and you recieve this kind of harsh treatment just because of how you look and your origins….



yeah, that’s not fiction . 🙂 imagine being a child and you recieve this kind of harsh treatment just because of how you look and your origins….yeah, that’s not fiction . 🙂 #MHASpoilers #MHA371 imagine being a child and you recieve this kind of harsh treatment just because of how you look and your origins…. yeah, that’s not fiction . 🙂 https://t.co/OVdAMfoq3s

🧡dkbk/bkdk brainrot💚 Kacchan’s heart.. @Dekacchann #MHA371 #MHASpoilers



Please Shoji wearing a mask cause he is scared his mutant face and and his scars will make people fear him and think he’s vengeful is just heart wrenching.. Please Shoji wearing a mask cause he is scared his mutant face and and his scars will make people fear him and think he’s vengeful is just heart wrenching.. #MHA371 #MHASpoilers Please Shoji wearing a mask cause he is scared his mutant face and and his scars will make people fear him and think he’s vengeful is just heart wrenching.. 😭

Captain Slapz @CaptainSlapz #MHA371 #MHAspoiler

Looks like Shoji's scar rounds around his neck completely. No way they were actually trying to decapitate him right... Looks like Shoji's scar rounds around his neck completely. No way they were actually trying to decapitate him right... #MHA371 #MHAspoilerLooks like Shoji's scar rounds around his neck completely. No way they were actually trying to decapitate him right... 💀 https://t.co/uddvHzhsZD

However, the fandom is happy that Shoji has the support of his friends. The panel in which his classmates jumped towards him to hug him is being shared everywhere. The community is beyond happy with such a sweet and wholesome interaction. They noted how much the members of Class 1-A care for Shoji, even Mineta.

:D @w0O0Of #MHA371 #mhaspoilers #bnha371 #bnhaspoilers



shouji is MADE for hugs, he can hug 6 ppl at the same time and they look so happy to be hugged by him :") shouji is MADE for hugs, he can hug 6 ppl at the same time and they look so happy to be hugged by him :") #MHA371 #mhaspoilers #bnha371 #bnhaspoilersshouji is MADE for hugs, he can hug 6 ppl at the same time and they look so happy to be hugged by him :") https://t.co/bkCl8yXTXz

:D @w0O0Of #MHA371 #mhaspoilers #bnha371 #bnhaspoilers



look at them diving onto shouji!!! and them saying they'll make more good memories??? they care sm abt shouji :")) look at them diving onto shouji!!! and them saying they'll make more good memories??? they care sm abt shouji :")) #MHA371 #mhaspoilers #bnha371 #bnhaspoilerslook at them diving onto shouji!!! and them saying they'll make more good memories??? they care sm abt shouji :")) https://t.co/tv4ElCnBJt

During the flashback of Shoji speaking about his past, many members of Class 1-A could be seen. Amongst the most notable ones were Deku and Kirishima. Fans were elated to see these two again in the manga series. While Deku was seen only a couple of chapters ago, the community is always happy when he gets attention. On the other hand, Kirishima has not been seen for quite some time.

Shoji stans were overjoyed to see their favorite character prepared to fight Spinner in My Hero Academia chapter 371. This is, without a doubt, one of the best depictions of Shoji in the entire manga. The fandom loves everything from his pose to how angry he looks.

Nonetheless, Heroes were not the only ones to receive praise for their participation in My Hero Academia chapter 371. Spinner fans got to see a new design for their favorite character. The Quirks that AFO gave the lizard villain are slowly turning him into a true monster. Fans are excited about his new appearance, even comparing him to Godzilla.

🎃 Orlando 🍁 @MHAOrlando #MHA371 #bnha371 #MHAspoilers



Yea Spinner just went full on Killercroc I love his design but I hate the fact he’s a crazy monster now but he got multiple quirks so that makes him a big threat Yea Spinner just went full on Killercroc I love his design but I hate the fact he’s a crazy monster now but he got multiple quirks so that makes him a big threat #MHA371 #bnha371 #MHAspoilers Yea Spinner just went full on Killercroc I love his design but I hate the fact he’s a crazy monster now but he got multiple quirks so that makes him a big threat https://t.co/wJH765qkC6

Spinner’s flashback to the moment he met Shigaraki also wreaked havoc in the community. Many fans did not remember how Shigaraki used to look before being controlled by AFO. Seeing him in his true form made many fans emotional. Some are pleading with Horikoshi to save him from AFO’s grasp.

ShigarakiGOAT @Bakugo4ver #MHA371

he looks so young here,so small,so cute,so fragile...... god HORIKOSHIII U BETTER SAVE HIM AND GIVE US A NEW SPIN OFF WHICH IS NOTHING BUT HIM AND SPINNER PLAYING VIDEO GAMES ALL DAY PLSPLS he looks so young here,so small,so cute,so fragile...... god HORIKOSHIII U BETTER SAVE HIM AND GIVE US A NEW SPIN OFF WHICH IS NOTHING BUT HIM AND SPINNER PLAYING VIDEO GAMES ALL DAY PLSPLS #MHA371he looks so young here,so small,so cute,so fragile...... god HORIKOSHIII U BETTER SAVE HIM AND GIVE US A NEW SPIN OFF WHICH IS NOTHING BUT HIM AND SPINNER PLAYING VIDEO GAMES ALL DAY PLSPLS https://t.co/YoD57xVruf

peach '' @peachyrott #MHA371



i am devastated, he really was a loser gaymer i am devastated, he really was a loser gaymer #MHA371 i am devastated, he really was a loser gaymer https://t.co/Wg6A6KtTmZ

izzy ☾ ✦ @acidicbkdk #MHASpoilers

its been literal YEARS since we've seen the old skinny version of shigaraki ahhhh im gonna get emotional #MHA371 //its been literal YEARS since we've seen the old skinny version of shigaraki ahhhh im gonna get emotional #MHASpoilers #MHA371 //its been literal YEARS since we've seen the old skinny version of shigaraki ahhhh im gonna get emotional https://t.co/lqEfsm31V2

During this panel, Shigaraki revealed that he and Spinner used to play League of Legends, one of the most popular Multiplayer Online Battle Arenas (MOBAs) in the world. This caused many questions to pop into fans’ minds. They wonder how the characters reacted to the Skin Line based on them. Others asked if certain Heroes partnered with the game's developers to be included in the game.

Zel @SunlitEchoes It can now be canon that Present Mic managed to have himself cameo in League of Legends. #MHA371 It can now be canon that Present Mic managed to have himself cameo in League of Legends. #MHA371 https://t.co/K1haAa3b6W

Zel @SunlitEchoes League of legends being canon in MHA implies that Tokoyami knows about the existence of Vex #MHA371 League of legends being canon in MHA implies that Tokoyami knows about the existence of Vex #MHA371 https://t.co/EVF7OCzOCa

Zel @SunlitEchoes Does Stain feel like Yone is a cheap pretty boy copy of himself now that League of Legends is canon? #MHA371 Does Stain feel like Yone is a cheap pretty boy copy of himself now that League of Legends is canon? #MHA371 https://t.co/qSdbS1z95R

Zel @SunlitEchoes How are they going to explain the Battle Academia skin line in My Hero Academia? #MHA371 How are they going to explain the Battle Academia skin line in My Hero Academia? #MHA371 https://t.co/Uqxbo2CBTH

While his appearance in My Hero Academia chapter 371 was small, Koda also became relevant on social media. During the final panel, the shy and polite boy could be seen with significantly bigger spikes coming out of his head. Many fans theorize that this could be a Quirk Awakening. How exactly this evolution will affect his powers is yet to be seen.

:D @w0O0Of #MHA371 #mhaspoilers #bnha371 #bnhaspoilers



koda is growing spikes?? idk if it's quirk awakening but idk any other explanation koda is growing spikes?? idk if it's quirk awakening but idk any other explanation #MHA371 #mhaspoilers #bnha371 #bnhaspoilerskoda is growing spikes?? idk if it's quirk awakening but idk any other explanation https://t.co/nnWi62JeJx

historyyy @historyyy2 #MHA371 #mhaspoilers

this panel is amazing omg glad to finally see more Koda this panel is amazing omgglad to finally see more Koda #MHA371 #mhaspoilers this panel is amazing omg 😩❤ glad to finally see more Koda https://t.co/eX5aLG5Xml

Lastly, a minor portion of the fandom is saddened by the fact that Koda had an awakening before Uraraka Ochako. Uraraka has not been given any attention these past few months, despite fans pleading with Horikoshi to focus more on her. Koda’s awakening only caused Ochako stans to become even more disappointed at the treatment of their favorite character.

🎃Alex👻 @Alex20040618 Koda had a quirk awakening before Uraraka LMAOOO!!! Koda had a quirk awakening before Uraraka LMAOOO!!!

Joseph Pega (Speaks the truth.) @Joey_Pega

But if Koda get an awakening the Ochaco is a must to receive one. @LurkingOne96 I have no clue.But if Koda get an awakening the Ochaco is a must to receive one. @LurkingOne96 I have no clue.But if Koda get an awakening the Ochaco is a must to receive one.

Overall, the fandom seems ecstatic with the spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 371. Once again, the chapter will contain less action than other entries, but it will be vital to develop the conflict mutants face in Hero Society. Shoji is still trying to get some mutants to see that their actions are wrong. He may fail in this upcoming chapter, but he will keep trying.

The real battle between the monstrous Spinner and the Hero Tentacole is about to commence. It is more than likely that the next couple of chapters will focus solely on this fight. Still, if the writing and art style are as amazing as My Hero Academia chapter 371 was, fans could soon read one of the best fights in the arc.

