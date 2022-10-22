My Hero Academia season 6: When will Deku, Bakugo, and Todoroki return to the spotlight?

Fans have been absolutely delighted with My Hero Academia season 6 ever since the first episode aired almost three weeks ago. Not only is this new season filled with amazing moments, but it also looks absolutely stunning.

However, some fans have noticed that the three main protagonists of Class 1-A, Deku, Bakugo, and Shoto, have been missing for a while. Fans are now getting impatient for them to be involved in the action series.

In this article, we will talk about what needs to occur before the new Big Three become relevant in My Hero Academia season 6.

Disclaimer: This article will contain major spoilers for My Hero Academia season 6.

Shigaraki needs to awaken before Deku and his friends become relevant in My Hero Academia season 6

Deku as seen in the trailers for My Hero Academia season 6 (Image via Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia season 6 is the darkest and most graphic season we have seen yet. The show went from showing Hero students sparring against each other during class to a full-blown war. Most future Heroes who chose to take part in the war know that their lives will not be the same after it is over. Amongst these brave youngsters, we can find Izuku, Bakugo, and Shoto.

Despite how rocky their relationship was at the beginning, the three students have now become close friends. No matter how much Bakugo tries to pretend that he does not care, he is unable to stop worrying about his classmates. Sadly, the three friends have not been particularly useful during the initial episodes of the anime adaptation.

Bakugo and Katsuki in the trailer for My Hero Academia season 6 (Image via Studio Bones)

While their mission to evacuate civilians from the zone and prevent any deaths is important, fans are waiting for Deku, Bakugo, and Shoto to join the fight against villains. Many of their classmates have already demonstrated their strength in the first few episodes of My Hero Academia season 6. Sadly, the moment to shine for the new Big Three is still far away.

We still need to go through many important moments in the season before Deku, Bakugo, and Shoto get involved in the fight. It will take at least another two or three episodes before these three students have the chance to display how much they have grown throughout the series.

Dabi vs Hawks and Tokoyami

Dabi is never going to forgive Hawks (Image via Studio Bones)

In My Hero Academia season 6 episode three, fans saw Dabi join the fight between Hawks and Twice. The number two Hero did his best to keep the villains under control, but his efforts were not enough. He will need assistance from his protegee to win the fight against the fire-based villain. Tokoyami will have a chance to demonstrate his abilities by saving his master soon.

While the fight against Dabi will not be as spectacular as others that will take place this season, it will still be truly enjoyable. Unfortunately, Tokoyami does not have the power to defeat Dabi, which means that he will have to retreat with his master in arms.

Still, in the end, Fumikage will manage to save the number two Hero from being burnt to a crisp. This sequence of events will most likely begin in My Hero Academia episode 4. Nonetheless, even if the animators manage to animate this part of the manga into a single episode, Deku and his friends will still have to wait.

Shigaraki Awakens

Shigaraki is more dangerous than most fans can imagine (Image via Studio Bones)

Once the fight against Dabi is over, the show will most likely focus on Mirko’s journey through Jaku Hospital’s basement. The Rabbit Hero has been fighting hard to defeat the dozens of Nomu that Garaki is sending at her. However, her battle is not over yet, as she has not reached Shigaraki’s capsule yet.

The white-haired woman will continue her fight against the high-end Nomus, aided by Endeavor and the rest of the Pro-Heroes. Due to their help, she will successfully reach and destroy the pod containing Tomura. Lamentably, this will not be enough to stop the villain, as he will wake up stronger than ever.

Moments after he wakes up, his Quirk will manifest, destroying anything and anyone in its path. Once this takes place, Deku and Bakugo will join the fight against the new Symbol of Evil. Todoroki will follow his friends shortly after. The three will play a key role in defeating the Paranormal Liberation Front.

Final thoughts

Bakugo, Shoto, and Deku (Image via Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia season 6 is by far one of the best seasons Studio Bones has given fans in the last couple of years. The fandom is overjoyed with every single episode that has been released so far. Tragically, Deku, Bakugo, and Shoto stans will not have the chance to see their favorite characters in action for a couple more episodes.

Nonetheless, once the new Big Three join the fight, the season will go from good to great. Their fights will be spectacular and fans will be glad they waited to see them animated. The time for Deku, Bakugo, and Shoto to shine will arrive sooner than expected.

