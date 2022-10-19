"Felt like Godzilla was charging in"- Fans react to Esteban Ocon's special entry at 2022 Ballon d'Or ceremony

Esteban Ocon had a special role during the Ballon d'Or ceremony this year. He brought in the prestigious award in his Alpine, which was later awarded to Karim Benzema.

The Ballon d'Or is one of the most prestigious awards in football, and every year, it is awarded to the best-performing player. Soon after this year's ceremony started, Esteban Ocon's engine echoed outside the arena. He unexpectedly arrived in his Alpine. Revving his engine to its highest while smoking his tires, he made a grand entrance. Tied on the top air duct of his car was the Ballon d'Or award.

He got out of the car with the help of his crew, revealing his face to the audience that was gathered for the ceremony. He then walked the red carpet, en route to delivering the award.

The echoes of his car caught the attention of both football and Formula 1 fans. However, he wasn't the only F1 driver present at the ceremony. Pierre Gasly, who will be racing alongside Ocon in the upcoming season for Alpine, was also present. The duo showed a complete Formula 1 presence at the ceremony.

Esteban Ocon's grand entrance was heard everywhere. Not a single motorsport fan did not take notice. Twitter was filled with pictures of him with the prestigious award in his hands. Here are some of the best reactions.

"That engine sounds so good, felt like Godzilla was charging in."

lorem @Lorem_Ipsum_Est @ESPNF1 @francefootball That engine sounds so good, felt like Godzilla was charging in @ESPNF1 @francefootball That engine sounds so good, felt like Godzilla was charging in

"The crossover we never knew we needed HAHA."

"I saw during the ceremony…Man was wearing a full jumpsuit."

"Love this for Ocon."

"Sorry for everyone who didn’t have earplugs."

The prestigious award later went from the hands of Esteban Ocon to Karim Benzema, one of the most awaited winners of the Ballon d'Or.

2023 could see a tense battle between Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly

After Fernando Alonso decided to move to Aston Martin for the upcoming season, the team replaced him with Pierre Gasly. As good as Ocon and Gasly sound for the team, they could be battling each other on track more than their rivals. The two Frenchmen are desperate for a good win, and since both have won only one race in their careers to date, 2023 could be a big season for them.

If Alpine continues its trajectory of improvement, the Frenchmen could very well give the frontrunning teams a run for their money.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

Poll : 0 votes