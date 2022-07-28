10 anime & the country they are most popular in

No matter what country you are from or visit, you will most likely find a community of anime fans who talk excitedly about their favorite shows. Ever since its conception, this art form has gained millions of fans worldwide.

Each anime is enjoyed to varying degrees in different countries, considering that a country's own culture, way of life, and even religion will have an impact on which shows are more popular. This list will talk about 10 of the most iconic anime series of all time and the countries that love them the most.

Disclaimer: This list was created using data from MyAnimeList, Google, and many other websites. It contains spoilers for various anime series.

Which anime is most popular in which country?

One Piece – Japan

Luffy will become the Pirate King (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

It is no secret that Luffy’s adventures have been a worldwide success for more than two decades as of now. The Strawhat crew is known all around the world, and you can find a fervent community of One Piece fans no matter where you are. Nonetheless, this acclaimed franchise is even more popular in its country of origin.

The story of One Piece resonates deeply with Japanese people, as it is based on the values their society upholds. Things like putting others before you, giving it your all in everything you do, and the importance of having close friends and family are all elements of One Piece that make it so popular inside the Land of the Rising Sun.

Naruto – USA

Naruto proves that hard work can defeat talent (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Naruto is another one of the most iconic anime ever created. This amazing series tells the tale of the titular ninja Naruto, a kid who has a demon fox sealed inside of him. The series is so popular that it even has a sequel about Naruto’s son, Boruto, although it is not as popular as the original.

While Naruto’s adventures have fans all over the world, the biggest fanbase for the franchise is located in the USA. For American fans, Naruto embodies everything good about the American Dream. With hard work and resolve, one can become the hero of the entire world, no matter the past they were subjected to, just as Naruto did within his series.

Dragon Ball – Mexico

🍍Maya manipulates malice☀️ @Contla3 Youtube keeps recommending me this video about Mexico's love for DBZ and Gohan Blanco and I'm just like Youtube keeps recommending me this video about Mexico's love for DBZ and Gohan Blanco and I'm just like https://t.co/hjjp1o0yuq

No one can deny that Dragon Ball is probably the most popular anime ever. Most people in the world have at least heard of Goku and his adventures, seeing as the franchise is still around even after more than thirty years. Goku may be a world-famous celebrity, but there is no country that loves him as much as Mexico.

The series is so popular inside the country that you can still find merchandise associated with it even decades after its release, and the voice actors involved with the series are basically celebrities in Mexico. The support this country has shown Dragon Ball is so big, Gohan Blanco (otherwise known as Gohan Beast) is speculated to have been inspired by a fanmade character created by a Mexican fan.

Black Clover – France

Bean ∆ @Beanlozy Black clover must be very popular in France because the official black clover account in France is still posting every day Black clover must be very popular in France because the official black clover account in France is still posting every day

One of the most recent anime on the list, Black Clover is a series about a young boy named Asta who wants to become the Wizard King of the Clover Kingdom, even though he is unable to use magic. The series clearly takes place in pre-revolution France, so it's no surprise that this country loves Black Clover dearly.

The series is filled with callbacks to France’s ancient times, with clothing that looks almost identical to those worn by nobles of that era. The royalty inside the series also seems to be inspired by real French nobles, like Napoleon. Considering the amount of passion the series' creator puts into making it feel authentically French, it is easy to see why France loves Black Clover so much.

Pokemon – Canada

The beauty of Pokemon is that the franchise encompasses not only video games but also a massively successful anime series that is still ongoing. Ash and Pikachu have captured the hearts of millions of fans for decades.

Still, no country on earth loves Pokemon quite as Canada does. Canadians seem to have a deep-rooted affection for the adventures Ash and his friends get tangled into. The series is very popular, and even the Canadian government’s Twitter Account made a post remembering the anniversary of Pokemon in the country a few years ago.

Doraemon – Philippines

Doraemon Philippines @DoraemonPH The Official Twitter account of Doraemon in the Philippines is now live! Spread the word! #DoraemonPhilippines http://t.co/oavt9YegtW The Official Twitter account of Doraemon in the Philippines is now live! Spread the word! #DoraemonPhilippines http://t.co/oavt9YegtW

Imagine if your pet could fetch items that would help you solve any problem. That is the life Nobita has, thanks to his dear friend Doraemon. 90s kids will most likely remember this hilarious and wholesome anime that aired in almost every country. Yet, no nation in the world harbors as great a fondness for Doraemon as the Philippines.

Many Filipinos have grown up watching Nobita’s adventures, seeing as the series has not stopped airing in the country since it was first introduced. Recent generations do not have as much of a connection with Doraemon, but the company in charge of its distribution is looking to spark the love for the blue cat in the country again.

Hunter x Hunter – Egypt

sonikku @kaitoujoka EVEN IN EGYPT THEY ARE AWARE OF THE STRONGEST ANIMATION HUNTER X HUNTER LFG LFG LFG @squaIIIeonhart EVEN IN EGYPT THEY ARE AWARE OF THE STRONGEST ANIMATION HUNTER X HUNTER LFG LFG LFG @squaIIIeonhart https://t.co/fFXxhr5d5V

Hunter x Hunter has never quite reached the level of popularity other anime like Naruto or Dragon Ball have. Despite this, the series has millions of loyal fans who cannot get enough of the adventures Gon and his friends are a part of. This is especially true for those fans who live in Egypt, a country where Hunter x Hunter is the most popular anime of all time.

The series takes inspiration from a lot of different Egyptian customs and traditions. For example, Meruem’s guards are based on Egyptian gods. Neferpitou, for example, was a cat with the power to heal any kind of damage like the god Nefertem, after which he was inspired. This level of dedication and respect toward Egyptian culture is why the series is so popular in this country.

Attack on Titan – Iraq

Attack on Titan is a good example of the horrors of war (Image via Hajime Isayama, Attack on Titan)

War is never a pleasant experience for anyone involved. Attack on Titan is an anime that never shies away from showing the realities of war, as well as the damage it causes. The show also reflects upon the effects of radicalization on young minds.

These are the reasons why a war-stricken country like Iraq enjoys Attack of Titan more than many others. People from Iraq know the effects a constant state of war can have on a nation, so seeing a show portray it in such a realistic manner is appreciated.

Gintama – Georgia

One of the most iconic parody anime in existence has to be Gintama. The show is popular all around the world because of its hilarious moments and unwillingness to take itself seriously. It also makes fun of most tropes that fans can find in other series, mostly Shonen.

While there is no real reason, people from the country of Georgia just seem to love this funny and relaxed series. The show is not only the number one anime among its inhabitants; it is also number two and three. No other country in the world is as dedicated to a franchise as Georgia is to Gintama.

Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood – Italy

Fans of Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood love the series for its outstanding plot and realistic depiction of the dangers of a despotic government. The leaders of Amestris are a clear example of what is wrong with a military dictatorship.

A nation that has been a victim of these types of governments several times throughout its history is Italy. This is one of the reasons why Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood is so popular inside the country. The series also does a magnificent job recreating Europe’s landscapes and cities, something appreciated by Italian fans.

