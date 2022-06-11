Latino Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero community registers huge win after Gohan Blanco debut

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero was released yesterday in Japan, and it brought a lot of different surprises. The reveal of Final Gohan, a new and powerful transformation he obtained out of sheer rage and fury, was quite a spectacular revelation.

Since the reveal of the new transformation, a lot of fans, especially those belonging to the Latino community, have been making comparisons with a very popular fan-made form, Gohan Blanco.

But why is that? Does the Latino Dragon Ball Super community really have that amount of influence? Let’s go through this topic together in this article.

Disclaimer: This article will be based on the author's opinion, and will contain spoilers from Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z, Dragon Ball Super, and the new movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

Is the Latino fanbase of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero really that influential?

Why is Dragon Ball a phenomenon in Latin America?

Dragon Ball is known worldwide. It is one of, if not the most, well-known anime in the entire industry. It has inspired multiple generations of anime and is still as strong as it was in the past.

The show has been a part of millions of childhoods, and it keeps creating content that will be part of viewers' lives for a long time. But there is a fascinating trend in Latin American countries, especially in Mexico, of Dragon Ball being one of the most influential series ever.

Slim Xavier | CW: Bleach @C_Xavier11 @SLOplays I kid you not, almost every Latino has seen Dragon Ball in their life, especially in Mexico, Brazil and Argentina @SLOplays I kid you not, almost every Latino has seen Dragon Ball in their life, especially in Mexico, Brazil and Argentina

Since it was first released in this region of the world, Dragon Ball has never stopped being one of the most iconic and popular shows. In the past, you could not go anywhere in Mexico without encountering some Dragon Ball merch. The lack of copyright laws in the country meant that millions of counterfeit merchandise were created.

This helped the show spread wildly across the nation, and a similar phenomenon occurred in other Latin American countries. The fact that the series was transmitted on public television also helped boost its influence on the youngest generation.

Nacho Ortiz 天 @nachoortiz Aquí la línea de este año de las mochilas de Dragon Ball Super que se va a lanzar en México @NewDragon_Ball Aquí la línea de este año de las mochilas de Dragon Ball Super que se va a lanzar en México @NewDragon_Ball https://t.co/M5yksyREEJ

The opening themes still play to this day on most anime fans’ music lists, while the voice actors are treated like celebrities. Furthermore, new fan-made content keeps being created by Latin American fans. Dragon Ball has one of the biggest fanbases in the world and a big chunk of that comes from the Latino community.

Even now, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has been one of the most talked about topics in the Latino anime community. This influence seems to work both ways. When Dragon Ball Super: Broly was released, fans were quick to catch a certain type of chanting in the background of the film.

Alex @Axl_hk @tfwPhoebe Latin America's greatest achievement was convincing Sumitomo to add wrestling announcer chants to the DBS Broly soundtrack @tfwPhoebe Latin America's greatest achievement was convincing Sumitomo to add wrestling announcer chants to the DBS Broly soundtrack

After some time, it was confirmed that this chant was influenced by Latin American fan chants, more specifically ones that are normally heard during 'Luchas' or wrestling. And if the theories about Final Gohan being Gohan Blanco are true, this influence is becoming stronger every year.

Where does Gohan Blanco come from?

After Gohan’s participation in Dragon Ball Super’s Tournament of Power disappointed a lot of fans, a member of the Latino community took it into his hands to give him a new and powerful transformation as a joke, Gohan Blanco.

Blanco is the Spanish word for white, referencing the characters' white aura and hair. It was inspired by Goku’s Ultra Instinct state, but this new form was several times stronger.

With a confident attitude and power that could dwarf Jiren’s, Gohan Blanco quickly became a phenomenon amongst the fandom. Interestingly, this is not the first time the Latino community has created something like this.

Vince @AerospaceCowboy if gohan blanco is canon the influence of the dragon ball latino community becomes undeniable if gohan blanco is canon the influence of the dragon ball latino community becomes undeniable

The Latino Dragon Ball fanbase has been creating new forms and power-ups for the characters of the series since early 2000s. But this would be the first time a fan-made creation has inspired a canonical transformation in Dragon Ball Super.

The Latino community celebrates on Twitter

Latino fans could not wait to celebrate this new form's reveal. One of the most dedicated fanbases in the world has finally been recognized by the series. And it is great to see their efforts finally being rewarded.

TNG🎲 | 🇯🇲👺🔞Black Hanzo👑👺🇨🇦 @training mode @MF_Ninja Gohan blanco is officially canon



The Latino dragonball community always wins Gohan blanco is officially canon The Latino dragonball community always wins

Mr Sandman @Mr_Sandman77 I kneel before the latino dragon ball community I kneel before the latino dragon ball community

Arca | Playing Extella Link @ArcaFlame

And Ultra Instinct being white themed people meme this music as "Gohan Blanco theme" @eldihart Basically a huge meme in the dbz fan base was how the Latino DBZ fans said ironically Gohan were to come back as the strongest of the Z Team with a transformation called Gohan BlancoAnd Ultra Instinct being white themed people meme this music as "Gohan Blanco theme" @eldihart Basically a huge meme in the dbz fan base was how the Latino DBZ fans said ironically Gohan were to come back as the strongest of the Z Team with a transformation called Gohan BlancoAnd Ultra Instinct being white themed people meme this music as "Gohan Blanco theme"

Although the official name for Gohan’s new form is Final Gohan, at least in Japanese, this could change. Once the film gets released worldwide, it could surprise us by using Gohan Blanco as the official name for the Latino dub. Suffice to say, that would be amazing to see.

