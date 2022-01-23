Being one of the current peaks of power in the Dragon Ball franchise, fans are understandably curious as to who can and cannot access this transformation. While an incredible amount of power is seemingly needed to achieve this form, it's the only real prerequisite Dragon Ball has offered thus far.

Yet is this power accessible to anyone besides Saiyans who can utilize the Zenkai power? In theory, this should be possible, but to reach the power of that height is unthinkable for a human.

The question remains: Can a human in Dragon Ball ever achieve Ultra Instinct?

Can a Dragon Ball human achieve Ultra Instinct?

Although there are some prerequisites which would need to be achieved, it is theoretically possible for a human to achieve Ultra Instinct.

First, we must assume that the only prerequisite for achieving Ultra Instinct is the infusion of God Ki and strength on a level similar to the Gods and/or Goku. Considering Super has yet to provide any other prerequisites, this is a fair assumption.

Secondly, we must recognize that the Super manga’s Moro arc has introduced an alternative way of achieving Ultra Instinct. By copying Merus’ abilities, Moro was able to use Mastered Ultra Instinct. This opens yet another door to Ultra Instinct for humans.

As a result, there seem to be two ways a human could achieve Ultra Instinct; train themselves up to the necessary level, or use a sort of copying ability to steal the technique from someone else. The latter is somewhat self explanatory, so let’s focus on the former.

The additional prerequisites mentioned earlier pertain to the route of a human training themselves up to Ultra Instinct level. Considering the training undertaken and beatings received by Goku and Vegeta throughout the years, a human would likely need to be immortal to catch up. Thankfully, this is possible through the eponymous deus ex machina devices, the Dragon Balls, .

After achieving immortality, the human would need to train extremely consistently for an incredibly long time. It’s stated that God of Destruction Beerus has trained for millions of years to achieve Ultra Instinct and still hasn’t mastered it. In the same breath, this is also said to be related to a stamina problem more than anything, something training can help.

While these are the only two core prerequisites that would be needed, there is a third which could help. Attainment of the Zenkai power (whether through genetic means or a wish) would greatly reduce the time needed to and improve the chances of achieving Ultra Instinct.

While seemingly not necessary, the Zenkai power has inarguably played a role in Goku and Vegeta’s explosive growth throughout the entire series.

In summation

Through the use of dragon balls, it is indeed possible for a human to achieve Ultra Instinct. Although only two wishes are needed for this to be possible, a third would certainly improve the chances.

Furthermore, this claim of possibility is based on all the given information regarding Ultra Instinct at the time of writing. More specific details for the activation of Ultra Instinct could be released at any time, and potentially invalidate the argument presented here.

Be sure to keep up with all Dragon Ball anime, manga, and film news as 2022 progresses.

